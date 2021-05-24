Jordan Adeyemo's brace helps ease Drogheda past Longford

Drogheda United continued their fine recent form as a late flourish saw them see off Longford Town with Jordan Adeyemo's brace helping them hit four past the struggling midlanders.

First half strikes from Ronan Murray and Mark Doyle but the hosts in command at the break but Longford sprang to life in the second half.

Aaron Dobbs tapped in to reduce the arrears and while they threatened on occasion to level, sub Adeyemo notched his second and third goals in successive home games.

United are the division's top goalscorers, having hit six more goals than Shamrock Rovers, St Patrick's Athletic and Bohemians. It is a considerable achievement for a newly promoted team to be leading the way in the goalscoring stakes.

Tim Clancy will be pleased that his team can a score all different kinds of goals and they did so again in notching the opener at Head In The Game Park. Murray looked set to deliver a cross from a free-kick wide left. Instead, he found the top corner of Lee Steacy's net.

It was his first goal in Drogheda claret-and-blue. Doyle made it 2-0 five minutes later, finishing scrappily from James Brown's centre.

Dobbs close range effort brought Longford back into it. With just minutes remaining, they still held out hope of a leveller. Brown blocked well from from Dylan Grimes' shot in the area.

Adeyemo was able to put the result beyond doubt. His goals were well-taken and suggest he is a player who isn't content to warm the substitutes bench for much longer. Clancy will be pleased too that he has options.

Longford remain without a win since the opening day.

Drogheda Utd: Odumosu; Phillips, O'Reilly, Massey; Brown, Deegan, Murray (Clarke, 76), Kane; Markey (O'Shea, 85), Doyle, Lyons (Adeyemo, 82).

Longford Town: Steacy; Chambers (McNally, 46), McDonnell (Byrne, 85), O’Driscoll, Kirk; Dervin, Zambra (Bolger, 76), Thompson; Davis (Manley, 55), Grimes, Dobbs.

Referee: D MacGraith.