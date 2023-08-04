Jonathan Afolabi strikes again for Bohemians but hefty fine awaits after object hits official

Bohemians 4 Drogheda United 2 ​

The goals of Jonathan Afolabi continue to flow and drive on Bohemians in their bid to return to European football, but a 4-2 win over Drogheda United was more a case of grinding it out against a dogged 10-man side.

And while the nervy win gives a boost to Bohs’ ambitions of qualifying for Europe and staying in the title race, the club now face a hefty fine and a warning from the FAI after the assistant referee was struck by an object thrown from the crowd, some Bohs supporters reacting in anger after a goal from Kris Twardek was disallowed late in the first half.

Referee Rob Hennessy held up the game for five minutes before allowing it to restart, but only after he’d spoken to the club’s ground and security staff, with warnings over the PA that any further incidents of objects being thrown would lead to the game being abandoned.

It had been a perfect opening for Bohs when they took the lead after just 90 seconds. From Jordan Flores’ corner kick, defender Kacper Radkowski was left unmarked and he had all the time in the world to volley home his first goal for the club.

If Drogheda had been criminally asleep in those opening two minutes, they woke up immediately and had Bohs on the backfoot for a long spell and drew level on 36 minutes. When Rooney struck a free kick and Evan Weir headed for his first goal of the season.

Within the space of three minutes after Weir’s goal, Bohs scored through Jonny Afolabi, that goal disallowed, and Weir was then shown a straight red card for a challenge on Dylan Connolly.

Kris Twardek’s shot from the edge of the box beat Andrew Wogan, that too was disallowed, but in the aftermath, assistant referee Emmet Dynan was struck by an object thrown from the home supporters. Bohs mounted another attack in first-half injury time, Wogan parried McManus’ shot and Afolabi was there to pounce for the seventh game in a row, with Bohs leading 2-1 at the break.

Drogheda’s resolve was rewarded on 75 minutes when they drew level, the sublime Darragh Markey putting one of his trademark passes into the box and defender Jamie Egan was free to score on his debut to make it 2-2 and tee up a dramatic finale.

That goal had the Bohs support worried, but their side responded with two goals in the closing minutes.

Afolabi stepped up again on 78 minutes to convert a penalty after keeper Wogan fouled Grant in the box, and with five minutes of normal time left, James Clarke was left free on the edge of the box to send home a sweetly-struck shot.

BOHS: Talbot; Kukulowicz (Kirk 79), Nowak (Byrne 46), Radkowski, Flores; Buckley, McManus (Coote 61); Connolly (Grant 46), Clarke, Twardek (O’Sullivan 84); Afolabi.

DROGHEDA: Wogan; McNally, Egan, Keeley, Weir; Foley (Leddy 84), Deegan, Markey, Heeney (Kane 44), Rooney; Robinson (Davis 72).

REF: R Hennessy