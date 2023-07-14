Jonathan Afolabi rescues point for Bohemians as feisty derby whets appetite for cup rematch

Shelbourne 1 Bohemians 1

In a week dominated by European ties, the first leg of this unique double header between Dublin’s northside rivals succeeded in whetting the appetite for next Friday’s FAI Cup return in Dalymount where the sides will have to play until a winner is crowned.

Neither manager will be particularly chuffed by the outcome of a game that emphasises that they could both need a cup run as a back-up plan for their European ambitions.

Damien Duff’s Shels will be frustrated that they lost their way in their attempts to close this game out. Meanwhile, Bohs remain without an away win in seven and once again found themselves playing catch-up and rescuing a result with a strong finish.

With the previous clashes in the league this season devoid of entertainment, including one TV meeting that should be buried deep in the archives, the fear was this meeting would deliver more of the same.

From the outset, however, it had a different feel with both sides threatening in the opening half. No outstanding opportunities were created but there was activity at either end, and better decision making could have turned half chances into proper ones.

Shels were the sharper side overall, and they shaded it in terms of possession, yet Bohs had more attempts on goal even if a few were speculative. Jordan Flores came close on two occasions for the guests and there were other dead ball situations where blocks were required.

From a Shels perspective, Jack Moylan was at the heart of their better moments, a former Bohemians player viewed as one that got away. With his contract up at the end of the year, Shels will have to decide whether to sell Moylan in this window with League One side Lincoln City strongly interested. He showcased his capabilities here, with a run and a deflected shot close to breaking the deadlock.

Ten minutes after the restart, he had better luck. Bohs had just enjoyed a let off when Shels right winger Evan Caffrey fired narrowly wide.

In the next passage, exciting teenager Jad Hakiki cut in from the left, capitalising on a stray Adam McDonnell pass before unleashing a shot that James Talbot weakly parried into the path of the grateful Shels playmaker who made no mistake.

Bohs were in bother, and worked their bench with Keith Buckley switched from right back into central midfield as part of a reshuffle. Pressure followed with Krystian Nowak denied by the post in a scramble from a set piece.

Duff withdrew Hakiki and then Moylan with the hosts effectively operating with a back five in the attempt to reach the chequered line. However, Bohs kept pushing and got their reward when Buckley’s cross found Jonathan Afolabi, his fourth goal in as many games saving the day.

Shelbourne: Kearns, Wilson, Barrett, Byrne, Molloy; Coyle, Lunney; Caffrey (Farrell 86), Moylan (Ledwidge 76), Hakiki (Wood 69); Boyd

Bohemians: Talbot, Buckley, Nowak, Radkowski, Kirk (Kukulowicz 76); Flores, McManus; Connolly, McDonnell (Clarke 61), McDaid (Coote 61); Afolabi

Ref: N Doyle