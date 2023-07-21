Jonathan Afolabi delivers sweet revenge for Bohemians in FAI Cup as Shels cry foul on penalty call

Bohemians 1 Shelbourne 0

Jonathan Afolabi of Bohemians celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the FAI Cup first round win over Shelbourne at Dalymount Park

The nadir of 2022 for Bohemians was a humbling FAI Cup exit at Tolka Park, a defeat which resulted in the character of every member of the dressing room being questioned.

It became even more painful as Damien Duff’s Shelbourne went all the way to the Aviva Stadium, a trip that ended in defeat but still left Bohs fans wondering what might have been.

In that context, this was a particularly sweet win for the Gypsies, especially the players that were part of that quarter final embarrassment.

And they will take particular joy from the sense injustice in the Shels camp arising from a James McManus handball in the box going unnoticed.

That was a major let-off for Bohs but they were the better side overall here, addressing a concern of recent months by starting a game well as opposed to waiting to fall behind before finding their stride.

A late rally in Tolka seven days ago yielded a point with Jonathan Afolabi continuing his rich vein of form and it was another night to remember for the striker here. His rebirth has been one of the stories of the season for Declan Devine.

That Tolka episode ended with irate supporters venting their outrage at the Bohs players, with midfielder Jordan Flores leading the apologies by engaging with fans before leaving the pitch.

He did his best to erase the memories in the early minutes here, a trademark early free touched over the bar by Conor Kearns in a spell of pressure where Shels struggled to emerge from difficulty and survived a penalty shout that enraged Devine.

All Bohs needed was a goal to reflect their dominance and it came when a Shels side that don’t concede many in general play but struggle from set pieces succumbed to another with a pinpoint Flores delivery dispatched from close range by the head of Afolabi for his fifth goal in as many games.

Shels needed to rise from their slumber and a brighter spell before the interval culminated with the McManus handball that was missed by the officials.

From the restart, the guests emerged with a bit more purpose and they really should have levelled when Jad Hakiki’s near post header from a Shels corner struck the post and rebounded to safety.

The loss of Krystian Nowak to injury forced Devine to turn to young centre half Cian Byrne with Duff’s charges going direct in their battle to stay alive with Sean Boyd the target and Lincoln bound Jack Moylan seeking to play off him. Byrne faced a baptism of fire and handled it well.

Recent arrival Harry Wood came off the bench in a tactical reshuffle and showcased an ability to put good balls into the area.

But it was Bohs that created the better quality opportunities, with the link-up between James Clarke and Afolabi resulting in one clearcut opportunity apiece; Kearns saved from Clarke and Afolabi fired his chance over.

Clarke, an intelligent link between midfield and attack, demonstrated that he can be effective for the duration of a match after developing a reputation as a super-sub. His only issue here was poor finishing.

The profligacy wasn’t punished with a late Shels siege denied by blocks and tackles to kick off a night of Phibsborough celebration.

Bohemians: Talbot, Buckley, Radkowski, Nowak (Byrne 66), Kirk; McManus, Flores (McDonnell 54); Connolly, Clarke, Akintunde (O’Sullivan 78); Afolabi (McDaid 78)

Shelbourne: Kearns, JR Wilson, Barrett (Quinn 59), Byrne (Ledwidge 71), Molloy; Lunney, Coyle (Wood 59); Caffrey, Moylan, Hakiki (Farrell 59); Boyd

Referee: Paul McLaughlin.