Jon Daly relishing ‘really exciting opportunity’ as Tim Clancy’s assistant at St Pat’s

Jon Daly, pictured here, left, in action for Dundee United in a friendly against Bohemians back in 2011, is the new assistant manager at St Patrick's Athletic

Dubliner Jon Daly says the chance to work with St Patrick's Athletic as assistant to new manager Tim Clancy was enough to bring him back to Ireland after a 23-year spell abroad.

The former U-21 cap left Dublin at 15 and had spells as a player with Stockport County and Hartlepool United before a move to Scotland in 2007.

After a stint with Dundee United he made a ground-breaking move to Rangers in 2013, helping the Ibrox side to promotion after they were demoted for financial reasons.

After ending his playing career with Raith Rovers he was coaching with Hearts, and was most recently working at Finnish side TPS Turku, but now he's back in Dublin as No. 2 to Clancy.

"I'm delighted to be joining the club. I've known Tim for a long time since we played against each other in Scotland and did our coaching badges together. I've always kept an eye on his coaching career and how he's been doing and we kept in contact. He did a fantastic job at Drogheda in his first job in management," says Daly.

"It didn't take me too long to accept his offer to join, it's a really exciting opportunity for me and one I'm really looking forward to.

"I went away at 15 and had a career in professional football, I was very lucky to live that but now I have the opportunity to come back home and help the players at St Pat's.

Vote for the Irish Independent Sportstar of the Year 2021, click here.

"I've heard great things about the club, the first team and also the brilliant academy and people involved. Tim had a great record at Drogheda United of working both with experienced players but also younger ones.

"There is nothing better as a supporter than seeing academy players develop and do well in the first team, so I'm really looking forward to being involved."