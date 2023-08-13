Jon Daly hails Saints duo for keeping Jonathan Afolabi at bay

St Patrick’s Athletic manager Jon Daly hailed captain Joe Redmond and Jay McGrath after the centre-half duo helped prevent Bohs striker Jonathan Afolabi scoring for the eight successive game in Friday’s Dublin derby stalemate.

Afolabi came into the Richmond Park clash in red-hot form, having scored nine goals in his previous seven outings. But Redmond, on his first home start since April after returning from a serious hamstring injury, and McGrath kept the July Player of the Month at bay for in Inchicore.

After leaders Shamrock Rovers were held to a draw at Tolka Park, St Pat’s remained in second, four points off the summit and one point above Bohs in third, as Daly singled his centre-half pair out for praise for their derby displays.

League of Ireland Premier Division review

“Afolabi is one of the best strikers in the league and we’ve got one of the best centre-backs in the league,” said Daly of Redmond, as his side stretched their unbeaten league run to six.

“It was a good match up. They both had a good go at each other. I thought Jay McGrath was excellent as well. He’s a young boy (20) and still learning his trade. He has not had many first team games under his belt and I thought he dealt with Afolabi really well also.

“Afolabi can use his strength to cause you problems, but I thought we dealt with him really well. Sam Curtis and Anto Breslin also did really well against two fantastic wingers.”

“Possibly, I thought he has had a number of good games,” Daly replied, when asked if the Dublin derby was McGrath’s best shift for the Saints since arriving last February.

“As all young players will do, he will make the odd mistake. What I’ve noticed in him over the last couple of months is that he’s making fewer mistakes. That’s a credit to him.

“Joe loves defending, you can see that. But he can also play when it’s on to play. It’s about picking the moments when to do that and when to be a proper defender. I think Jay will certainly learn next to Joe.”

It was a case of as you were for the top three in the Premier Division after the champions conceded a 94th minute leveller at Shelbourne in Friday’s other Dublin derby. Daly was pleased with the point after a tight, breathless affair with both teams hitting the woodwork late on, as St Pat’s remained in second with nine games remaining.

“It was an entertaining game. Going into the last10 minutes everybody was still on the edge of their seats looking for something to happen,” added Daly, with St Pat’s facing a trip to Derry City next in the FAI Cup second round on August 20.

“We hit the post twice in the second half and then Bohs had a good chance from (James) Akintunde’s header off the bar. It was always going to be a tight affair between two evenly matched teams. All in all, you’ve to be pleased with the point.”

“We knew that Shels don’t get beaten at Tolka very often. They are a tough nut to crack. Thankfully for us, they got that equaliser and it keeps us where we were.”