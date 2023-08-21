Jon Daly hails ‘character’ of 15-year-old St Pat’s star Mason Melia after FAI Cup penalty heroics in Derry

Jon Daly hailed the maturity of teenage prospect Mason Melia as he helped St Patrick’s Athletic into the last eight of the FAI Cup as they steel themselves for a challenge in the league and the Cup.

Pat’s defeated Cup holder Derry City in a penalty shoot-out after a 0-0 draw in Derry, Melia with the vital kick as manager Daly had no issue in trusting the 15-year-old with such responsibility and they now await the outcome of Tuesday’s draw for the quarter-finals.

“I am delighted for Mason, at 15 years-of-age to step up with the fifth penalty and get the winning penalty for us was fantastic,” says Daly.

"It shows the level of character he already has at this age. We brought Mason on and he gave us energy up front, caused them real problems. We said before the game that it wouldn't be a day for the starting XI, it's a squad game and that's what happened.”

Pat’s had to dig deep to outwit Derry but despite a slow start they managed it.

“In the first half we were quite passive, we set up a certain way to try and press and it didn't work particularly well for us and we conceded a lot of ground. We did tweak it and it helped us get up the pitch a bit, but Derry are a very good side, they made numerous changes from midweek and still had a very strong team,” Daly added.

“It's a big win for us, another clean sheet, over the game they had more chances than we did but we still had good chances that we didn't take.

"When Will Patching's free kick came back off the post I felt it was going to be our day. We were underdogs for the fixture, I don't think many people outside of our dressing room thought we could do it but we proved a lot of people wrong.

“We look forward to the draw and focus on UCD which is another massive game for us in the league.

"We spoke before the Derry game that we treated it like a Cup final, it was a must-win game, we have nine league games left, nine cup finals to get us to where we want to go, we feel we can do it but we have to be focused for UCD on Friday.”