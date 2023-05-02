Jon Daly appointed interim manager of St Patrick’s Athletic after resignation of Tim Clancy

Jon Daly has been appointed as interim manager of St Patrick’s Athletic and is hoping for a reaction from his players following the resignation of Tim Clancy on Tuesday morning.

Clancy decided to step away after discussions with Saints chairman Garrett Kelleher on Tuesday morning.

The Inchicore hierarchy were concerned about results and performances and, while the idea of Clancy staying on to turn things around was on the table, the 38-year-old has opted to move on after amicable talks.

Daly (40) arrived at Richmond Park in December 2021 to become Clancy’s assistant, and helped the club to a fourth place finish last season as well as a memorable Europa Conference League penalty shoot-out victory over Mura last July.

The Dubliner enjoyed a playing career of almost two decades with spells at Rangers, Dundee United and Stockport County.

He moved into coaching in 2015 and became manager of Hearts U-20s and was most recently assistant manager at Finnish second-tier side TPS before arriving at Inchicore.

“We're looking for a reaction from the players and the staff, we're disappointed with the situation and it's something we believe we can turn around, starting on Friday down in Cork,” said Daly in a statement.

Daly’s first game as interim boss will be away to Cork City this Friday, before his first home game against Drogheda United on May 12.

League of Ireland Review: Derry City v Shamrock Rovers and more

Earlier today, Clancy resigned from his position as St Pat’s boss by mutual consent.

Clancy leaves the Inchicore club after Monday night’s 1-0 home defeat to Sligo Rovers, the Saints’ third successive loss.

St Pat’s left the field at Richmond Park to some booing from a section of the home support after watching their side fail to score for the third successive game.

The loss left the Saints in seventh, on 17 points after 13 games with five wins this term.

Clancy left Drogheda United to take charge at St Pat’s in December 2021, leading the club to fourth place last season.

He also led the club to a memorable Europa Conference League penalty shoot-out victory over Mura last summer before they were defeated over two legs by CSKA Sofia.

But after suffering three consecutive defeats for the second time this season, Clancy has resigned - the first managerial change in the Premier Division so far in 2023.

“St Patrick's Athletic can confirm that Tim Clancy has resigned from his position as First Team Manager by mutual consent,” said the club in a statement.

“Club chairman Garrett Kelleher would like to thank Tim for his commitment to the club over the last 18 months.

“Tim would like to thank everyone at St Pat's for their support during his time as Manager and wishes the club the best of luck in the future.”

Tim Clancy factfile