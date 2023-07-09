Jon Daly admits St Pat’s are stepping into the unknown with European mission to Luxembourg

Clash with F91 Dudelange but there are lots of questions to answer

St Patrick’s Athletic manager Jon Daly admits Wednesday’s Europa Conference League tie feels like ‘going into the unknown’ a little, but insists he will embrace the expectations as the Saints’ European march begins in Luxembourg.

A year ago, Daly was assistant to Tim Clancy as they saw off Mura and recorded a memorable away win to CSKA Sofia, before a return 2-0 defeat to the Bulgarian side saw them exit Conference League qualifying at the third-round.

It’s Daly who's now in the hot seat at Richmond Park as his side travel to F91 Dudelange next week in fine form, currently four points off the top of the league with eight wins in 12 under the Dubliner, which could have been nine had Cork City not hit a 93rd minute leveller last Friday.

But sourcing footage of the 16-time Luxembourgish champions has proven tricky in preparation. Dudelange are currently in pre-season, appointed a new manager last month and have lost several players in the transfer window.

For St Pat’s, these are all factors which makes it difficult to know what to expect when they arrive in the south of Luxembourg next week.

“Trying to find footage has been very difficult, so it’s kind of going into the unknown a little bit,” said Daly, ahead of the first-qualifying round first-leg tie on Wednesday (6.30).

“We have footage of them from last year. There have been a lot of changes with players turned over and their manager has changed, so I don’t think we can look too much into last year. As a team it's very difficult to anticipate what they will do.

“They haven't really put up much on their social media, but I think they have played a couple (of pre-season games). I have seen a highlights reel of one of their games that you can pick bits from, but nothing where you can get a clear idea of what they’re trying to do.

“Their striker (Samir) Hadji is decent and scored plenty of goals last year. He looks lively and quick. But we’ve got one or two on our team who can produce, as we saw against Cork with Jake (Mulraney) and (Chris) Forrester.

“No doubt, they’ll have done their homework. They have plenty of footage to watch on us. I’d imagine they probably bought an LOI TV pass maybe. They‘ll be able to look more at us than we can look at them.”

After narrowly missing out on a Conference League play-off last summer, expectations will be high around Inchicore for St Pat’s to carry their fine league form into Europe and Daly is relishing the challenge

“I embrace the expectations. I’m not going to shy away from it, we want to go through the tie and we want to go as far as we possibly can,” said Daly, who became permanent manager almost seven weeks ago.

“I would never disrespect any opponent and just think we’re going to turn up and beat them. Dudelange are the highest coefficient of any opponent in our group, so in that sense we couldn’t have got a more difficult tie. They’re out of season, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to be a case of rocking up to Luxembourg and thinking we’re going to roll them over. We’re going to have to work hard.”