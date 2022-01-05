Johnny Kenny set for Celtic move as Sligo Rovers agree lucrative deal worth at least €150,000

Johnny Kenny in set to make the move to Celtic. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Sligo Rovers have negotiated a deal with Celtic to ensure that the €150,000 they receive for the sale of promising striker Johnny Kenny can be increased by add-ons.

Ireland U19 striker Kenny is set to formally join Celtic in the next 24 hours after opting for the Glasgow giants over a move to Hibernian.

He signed a new deal with Rovers, his local club, in November but Independent.ie revealed last month that a key aspect of the terms was the insertion of a release clause which was duly triggered by his Scottish suitors.

There were fears in Sligo circles that the €150,000 would turn out to be all they received for the player's services.

However, there was scope for discussions around clauses and the League of Ireland side have reached agreement with Celtic in this department after lengthy talks.

It means they will receive additional money if Kenny makes a set number of appearances for the Celtic first team at any level - with another six figure sum on the cards if he reaches the limit.

Crucially, the Bit'O'Red have also secured a sell-on clause believed to be in the region of 10-15pc, which means they will profit if Kenny is sold by Celtic at a later date.

Kenny was one of the breakthrough stars of the 2021 League of Ireland season, hitting double figures in his first season as a senior professional.

He completed his Leaving Cert last summer while playing for Rovers.

Celtic have been monitoring Kenny for a number of months and saw off competition from Hibs for his signature.

There is a possibility that the 18-year-old will be sent out on loan to another Scottish club before the January window closes but nothing is agreed in that regard.