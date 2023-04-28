Johnny Kenny and Trevor Clarke strike again as Shamrock Rovers resurgence continues

Shamrock Rovers 2 Sligo Rovers 1

Trevor Clarke of Shamrock Rovers celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Shamrock Rovers and Sligo Rovers at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin — © SPORTSFILE

When Sligo Rovers fired in a 94th minute equaliser past Shamrock Rovers in February, it marked the beginning of a six-match winless run for the four-in-a-row chasing Hoops.

But that streak is a distant memory around Tallaght Stadium, as goals from Johnny Kenny and Trevor Clarke saw Stephen Bradley’s side defeat Sligo Rovers to make it five wins in their last six games – the form of champions.

The Bit O’Red had held the Shamrock Rovers to three draws in their previous five meetings, and Greg Bolger’s strike to pull one back set up a nervy ending, but the Hoops saw out the three points to remain in third and are now four points off leader Bohemians.

Seeking back-to-back wins for the first time in 2023, Sligo began the clash brighter with academy graduate Kailin Barlow stinging the palms of Alan Mannus early on before the 19-year-old’s driving effort minutes later was well blocked.

The champions settled though and found their first chance through a moment of magic by wing-back Neil Farrugia, who danced into the Sligo Rovers box and pulled it back to Graham Burke but visiting captain Bolger pounced to deny Ireland international’s strike with a fine block.

Just as they did at the Showgrounds on match night one, the Hoops took the lead inside the opening 20 minutes as Kenny raced on to a fine long pass by Markus Poom on the left flank.

The Ireland U-21 international managed to spin past Eanna Clancy, charge down on goal and lift the ball over the onrushing Luke McNicholas with a deft flick into the top corner.

There was no celebration from the Sligo native against his former club though, as he hit a fourth goal in his last six starts.

Niall Morahan’s strike on 22 minutes required a last ditch tackle to divert the ball wide, before league top scorer Max Mata tried his luck with two fine attempts, the second of which fizzed a whisker wide of Mannus’ post.

The champions entered the break ahead but were finding themselves a little under the cosh.

Substitute Richie Towell almost made an instant impact as he connected brilliantly with a volley on edge of the box but the strike was well held by McNicholas.

The hosts doubled their lead on 64 minutes, as Jack Byrne, who was offered a new contract earlier this week after the Hoops rejected offers from MLS side Charlotte, slotted a beautiful ball through to Clarke, with the wing-back firing in his second goal in as many games. The champions’ two-goal advantage lasted just five minutes however, as Bolger’s 25-yard-strike found the bottom corner via a deflection to give the visitors a lifeline.

Mata saw his header fly agonisingly over the crossbar in the closing stages, but there wasn’t to be a repeat of the late drama of last February as the champions held on for three points.

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus; Cleary, Lopes, Grace; Farrugia, Poom (Towell 57), O’Neill, Clarke; Byrne, Burke (Nugent 83); Kenny (Greene 71).

Sligo Rovers: McNicholas; Clancy (Lafferty 65), Pijnaker, Hutchinson; Brannefalk (Cawley 78), Bolger (Browning 78), Morahan, Fitzgerald; Barlow (Radosavljevic 59), Liivak; Mata.

Referee: Damien MacGraith.