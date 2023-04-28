Johnny Kenny and Trevor Clarke strike again as Shamrock Rovers’ resurgence continues

Shamrock Rovers 2 Sligo Rovers 1

When Sligo Rovers fired in a 94th minute equaliser past Shamrock Rovers in February, it marked the beginning of a six-match winless run for the four-in-a-row chasing Hoops.

But that streak is a distant memory around Tallaght Stadium, as goals from Johnny Kenny and Trevor Clarke saw Stephen Bradley’s side defeat Sligo Rovers to make it five wins in their last six games – the form of champions.

The Bit O’Red had held the Shamrock Rovers to three draws in their previous five meetings, and Greg Bolger’s strike to pull one back set up a nervy ending, but the Hoops saw out the three points to remain in third and are now four points off leader Bohemians.

Seeking back-to-back wins for the first time in 2023, Sligo began the clash brighter with academy graduate Kailin Barlow stinging the palms of Alan Mannus early on before the 19-year-old’s driving effort minutes later was well blocked.

The champions settled though and found their first chance through a moment of magic by wing-back Neil Farrugia, who danced into the Sligo Rovers box and pulled it back to Graham Burke but visiting captain Bolger pounced to deny Ireland international’s strike with a fine block.

Just as they did at the Showgrounds on match night one, the Hoops took the lead inside the opening 20 minutes as Kenny raced on to a fine long pass by Markus Poom on the left flank.

The Ireland U-21 international managed to spin past Eanna Clancy, charge down on goal and lift the ball over the onrushing Luke McNicholas with a deft flick into the top corner.

There was no celebration from the Sligo native against his former club though, as he hit a fourth goal in his last six starts.

Niall Morahan’s strike on 22 minutes required a last ditch tackle to divert the ball wide, before league top scorer Max Mata tried his luck with two fine attempts, the second of which fizzed a whisker wide of Mannus’ post.

The champions entered the break ahead but were finding themselves a little under the cosh.

Substitute Richie Towell almost made an instant impact as he connected brilliantly with a volley on edge of the box but the strike was well held by McNicholas.

The hosts doubled their lead on 64 minutes, as Jack Byrne, who was offered a new contract earlier this week after the Hoops rejected offers from MLS side Charlotte, slotted a beautiful ball through to Clarke, with the wing-back firing in his second goal in as many games.

The champions’ two-goal advantage lasted just five minutes however, as Bolger’s 25-yard-strike found the bottom corner via a deflection to give the visitors a lifeline.

Mata saw his header fly agonisingly over the crossbar in the closing stages, but there wasn’t to be a repeat of the late drama of last February as the champions held on for three points.

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus; Cleary, Lopes, Grace; Farrugia, Poom (Towell 57), O’Neill, Clarke; Byrne, Burke (Nugent 83); Kenny (Greene 71).

Sligo Rovers: McNicholas; Clancy (Lafferty 65), Pijnaker, Hutchinson; Brannefalk (Cawley 78), Bolger (Browning 78), Morahan, Fitzgerald; Barlow (Radosavljevic 59), Liivak; Mata.

Referee: Damien MacGraith.