John Russell confirmed as permanent Sligo Rovers manager after departure of Liam Buckley

FORMER Sligo Rovers player John Russell says he's honoured to be given the chance to manage the club on a permanent basis as he was today confirmed as the new boss of the Bit O'Red.

The Galway native, who won FAI and League Cup medals with the club as a player, had been in place as caretaker manager since Liam Buckley departed last month, and after a haul of four points from two games, the Rovers board have noted his work and given the 37-year-old a contract, up to the end of next season.

Despite speculation that the club would look outside to bring in a more experienced candidate, Russell, who had been assistant manager under Buckley, has got the gig.

"I am privileged and honoured to be appointed as first team manager of Sligo Rovers," he told the club website.

"Sligo Rovers is the heartbeat of the community and I want all the supporters to know that I am determined to improve this team. I have a clear vision and strategy for the club going forward.

"I know first-hand the quality of players we have in our dressing room. This group has a real willingness to learn and improve. It’s an exciting time to be following Sligo Rovers with the league games resuming, European Football next month, and the FAI Cup around the corner. We are all looking forward to the challenges ahead."