John Mountney set for reunion with Stephen O'Donnell at Pat's after leaving Dundalk

John Mountney is due to complete a move from Dundalk to St Patrick's Athletic after the FAI Cup holders confirmed he was leaving.

The departure of Sean Gannon and Sean Hoare, to Shamrock Rovers, and the retirement of Gary Rogers, had already been flagged.

But today Dundalk confirmed that Nathan Oduwa and keeper Jimmy Corcoran were moving on, along with the long-serving Mountney.

"John Mountney, who made almost 300 competitive appearances for the Lilywhites over the space of nine seasons, winning five League of Ireland titles, three FAI Cups, and three League Cups, has also made the decision to move on to pastures new," Dundalk said.

"We would like to thank each and every one of them for the part they played in the club’s success since 2013 and we wish them all of the very best in the future."

Saints boss Stephen O'Donnell played with Mountney at Dundalk and plans to bring the Mayo man to Richmond Park.

