John Martin the difference as Dundalk progress past Bruno’s Magpies

Dundalk 3 Bruno’s Magpies 1 (Dundalk win 3-1 on aggregate)

When a fella named Joe struck a right-footer into the top corner to give Bruno’s Magpies a vital goal at Oriel Park, the natives had reason to fear their European history might take a turn.

Fortunately, the concession of that first-half equaliser was only a bump in the road for Stephen O’Donnell’s side.

They’ve enjoyed much bigger wins in this sphere, but with the manager admitting earlier this week that the result might influence his budgetary position going forward, the extra €300,000 for progression will improve the mood considerably.

The early minutes of this game were deceptively straightforward for the hosts, a third-minute Pat Hoban header from a corner suggesting this encounter would be less stressful than the slog in the heat of Gibraltar.

It didn’t turn out that way, though. While a small band of travelling fans played up to jokes about their origins by singing about being a ‘pub team in Europe’ the reality is that the underdogs know how to play the game even if it’s at a very modest level.

Their team were packed with thirtysomethings who have been around the block.

Dundalk were clearly the better side but they were lighter and guilty of poor decision-making and concentration for a spell, with Magpies creating chances on the counter. After chances at both ends, Joe (a 32-year-old Spaniard) levelled it up.

At the interval, O’Donnell evidently decided that he needed more physicality for the task at hand with his Finnish number 10 Johannes Yli-Kokko withdrawn as the game was passing him by. John Martin (left) was introduced as a second striker and the new man’s impact was instantaneous, holding the ball up to bring Ryan O’Kane into play and then getting into the box to convert the young winger’s cross at the second attempt.

It wasn’t plain sailing, but it was clear the locals had more energy as the game entered the final quarter and the insurance goal provided evidence with the backtracking Andre Dos Santos turning Hoban’s cross beyond Jaylan Hankins to set up a clash with Icelandic side Akureyri.

Dundalk – Sheppard, Davies, Boyle, Annesley, Leahy; Malley, Sloggett; Kelly, Yli-Kokko (Martin 45), O’Kane; Hoban.

Magpies – Hankins, Dos Santos, Diaz, Gonzalez (Hernandez 85), Chipolina (Zuniga 8); Bent (Garcia 71), Joe; Coombes (Del Rio 85), Storer, Arguez (Giraldez 71); Nash.

Ref – P Kolaric (Croatia)