John Martin on the double as Blues comeback stuns Dundalk 

John Martin of Waterford, third from left, celebrates with team-mates after scoring his side's third goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division win over Dundalk. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Bottom side Waterford came from behind to stun Dundalk at Oriel Park as Marc Bircham served up another demoralising defeat on old friend Jim Magilton.

The new Blues boss worked under Magilton over a decade ago at Queens Park Rangers but the reunion wasn’t a happy one for Dundalk’s beleaguered interim manager.

A John Martin double either side of Shane Griffin’s unmarked penalty area finish condemned Dundalk to a sixth defeat of the season. Pat Hoban’s penalty had opened the scoring but ended up as no consolation.

The pressure will now be on Dundalk to make a permanent decision on their new manager, with local reports suggesting Magilton may stay in the role until the end of the campaign.

The visitors were fully deserving of their win having delivered a fine second half display. They could have scored more too. Waterford continued to carry a threat until late in the game.

Hoban converted after Ole Erik Midtskogen was felled by Cameron Evans. Before Waterford’s surprise leveller, the home team were in total control.

Martin finished low past Abibi two minutes before half time and the 22-year-old winger was the catalyst for his team to win the game.

Griffin was left completely unmarked to turn in from Darragh Power’s pull back shortly after the hour mark and Martin completed the scoring when he connected with Jamie Mascoll’s cross.

It was a remarkable turnaround considering Waterford had managed to score just five in 14 games before the trip to Oriel Park, including just two in their last 10.

DUNDALK – Abibi; Dummigan, Nattestad, Boyle, Adedokun; Stanton, Sloggett (Murray, 71), McEleney (Perez, 88); Duffy; Midtskogen (Kelly, 62), Hoban.

WATERFORD – Murphy; Power, Ferguson, Evans, Stafford; Griffin (Kavanagh, 84), O’Keeffe; Martin, O’Reilly, Mascoll; Mutswanguma (Molloy, 80).

REF – J McLaughlin