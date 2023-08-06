John Martin hits stunning free kick but Shels battle for draw as Daryl Horgan makes Oriel return

Dundalk 1 Shelbourne 1

Less than three months shy of seven years since his last Oriel Park outing, Daryl Horgan was the object of most spectators' fascination at Oriel Park as Dundalk resumed their league campaign following their European exit.

The 17-cap Republic of Ireland international was overshadowed, as it happened, first by John Martin and then Harry Wood. The Kilkenny native’s stunning free kick handed Dundalk a first half lead. It was only cancelled out late on as the superb Hull City loanee Wood scored his second Shels goal.

With Bohemians boss Declan Devine among the interested spectators, the race for Europe is well and truly on as six teams battle it out for only three guaranteed qualification spots. “It doesn’t really do anything for the table, but it keeps momentum,” Stephen O’Donnell said of the draw afterwards.

Martin’s brilliant 25-yard free kick put Dundalk in control, deservedly so. For a brief moment, it looked like Horgan would take the shot but if the home supporters were momentarily disappointed not to see the crowd favourite take aim, the quality of the strike soon had them on their feet and raising the decibel level.

O’Donnell’s team had enough opportunities to put the game to bed before Wood’s decisive intervention. Ryan O’Kane blasted over after a penetrating run and then he squared for Kelly only for Conor Kearns to save.

Wood, excellent throughout, shot unerringly into the net after cutting inside Gibraltar international Louie Annesley.

DUNDALK - Shepperd; Muller, Brownlie (Hoban, 76), Annesley; Davies, Sloggett, Yli-Kokko, McCourt (O’Kane, 63); Horgan (Durrant, 87), Martin (Boyle, 77), Elliott (Kelly, 63).

SHELBOURNE - Kearns; Quinn (Barrett, 46), Molloy, Griffin; JR Wilson (Hakiki, 61), Coyle (Farrell, 72), Lunney, Caffrey, Molloy; Moylan (Jarvis, 61), Wood.

REF - Kevin O’Sullivan