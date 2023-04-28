John Martin ensures Dundalk enjoy Wee bragging rights after Drogheda make unlikely comeback

Bragging rights in the Wee County remain in Dundalk, but only just, as John Martin’s injury-time goal ended his team’s five match winless streak and claimed the spoils of a tumultuous 173rd Louth derby at Oriel Park.

Few in the 2,825 crowd would have turned their nose up a five-goal thriller, with the added drama of a sending off too, but for every one of those there is a winner and a loser. Dundalk’s historical dominance of this fixture has been added to but the story of this game is much richer than those the bare statistics can tell.

Martin’s late, late winner after Kevin Doherty’s team had made light of a two-goal deficit and a man disadvantage to level the game. They looked set fair to take a point back down the M1 after Dayle Rooney and Freddie Draper hit second-half goals.

Gary Deegan’s sending off didn’t adversely affect Drogheda, until the game entered its final phase. Superb work from Archie Davies and ever-integral Keith Ward down the right finished with Martin’s close-range strike.

The roar from the home crowd confirmed frustration had turned to something altogether more jubilant.

Ryan O’Kane and Patrick Hoban had struck within five minutes of each other in the first half to give Dundalk a scarcely deserved lead. The latter was making his first start in six weeks.

When Deegan was shown a second yellow, the derby no longer appeared a viable contest.

But Rooney hit back almost instantly, and Draper robbed Hayden Muller en route to scoring just his second goal in Drogheda claret-and-blue. The Lilywhites had the final say.

Dundalk - Shepperd; Davies, Muller, Leahy, Benson; Malley; Tulloch, Ward (Doyle, 90+3), Yli-Kokko (Martin, 76), O’Kane (Lewis, 70); Hoban.

Drogheda United - McCabe; Ahui (Leddy, 90+2), Adegboyega, Keeley, Weir (Heeney, 25); Deegan, Brennan; Grimes, Markey, Rooney; Draper (Foley, 89).

Ref – N Doyle