John Delaney pictured with officials as St Michael’s are beaten by Waterford in FAI Cup

John Delaney in attendance during the Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup First Round match between St. Michael’s and Waterford at Cooke Park in Tipperary

Disgraced former CEO of the Football Association of Ireland, John Delaney, was among the crowd in Tipperary to see Waterford United easily overcome junior side St Michael’s in the FAI Cup.

Last week, the Sunday Independent revealed how Delaney is recruiting Irish contacts to become directors of brass-plate-style companies for overseas businesses involved in selling cannabis oil and other e-commerce schemes for €3,000 a year.

He has boasted that it is “money for jam”.

A Sunday Independent Investigation has established that Delaney, the former chief executive of the Football Association of Ireland (FAI), has helped recruit some 10 Irish people as directors for companies that want to sell goods and process payments from bank accounts and companies based in Ireland.

The Corporate Enforcement Authority (CEA) has since warned the public about the “considerable risks” of accepting unsolicited offers to become directors of companies they know nothing about.

But Delaney, who has strong ties to both St Michael’s and Waterford, was all smiles as he greeted official at the match in Tipperary.

First Division Waterford travelled to Tipperary minnows St Michael’s and never looked back after Ronan Coughlan headed them into a first-minute lead.

Sam Perry struck a second before the half-hour mark while Connor Parson made it 3-0 after 42 minutes. Second half goals from Cameron Cresswell and Romeo Akachukwu completed the rout.

Yesterday’s lone non-league coupling saw FAI Cup debutants Gorey Rangers lose 2-1 to Munster Senior League side Rockmount at Ramstown.

***

Limerick hurlers may be aiming for four-in-a-row at Croke Park but their soccer brethren Treaty United fell at the first hurdle in their FAI Cup tie against Cork City at Markets Field.

The first round game was rescheduled from Friday night following a request from Cork City on compassionate grounds after the tragic death last week of striker Ruairí Keating’s father Ciaran.

The 28-year-old Keating was understandably missing from the Premier Division side’s starting 11, who began the game with purpose and gained several corners in the opening stages.

First Division Treaty rallied and created the better first half opportunities with Willie Armshaw hitting the crossbar after 32 minutes following a mazy run through the City defence.

But the visitors made the breakthrough on 54 minutes when Barry Coffey’s corner was headed home in a crowded goalmouth by Joshua Honahan. Tunde Owolabi added a second 13 minutes from time.

Treaty’s day of misery was compounded just before the final whistle when they were reduced to ten as Darren Nwankwo was sent off.

***

In Buncrana, Ulster Senior League side Cockhill Celtic were knocked out by First Division Bray Wanderers, who booked their place in the next round with three first half goals.

Ben Feeney put Wanderers ahead after 25 minutes, with Chris Lyons (34) and Callum Thompson (36) piling on the agony. Thompson’s 30-yard lob was the pick of the Seagulls’ scores.

Cockhill pulled a goal back three minutes before the break when a Fionn McClure corner was parried into his own net by Bray goalkeeper Alex Moody.

***

First Division leaders Galway United were stunned by a second-minute goal from Leinster Senior League side Bangor Celtic’s Adam Maher but Wassim Aouachria equalised after 14 minutes.

The game turned in the home side’s favour late in the opening half when Stephen Walsh put the Tribesmen in a commanding position with a brace just before the break.

A Killian Brouder header on 52 minutes sealed the tie as Galway eased into the second round.