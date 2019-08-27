John Cotter confirms Cork City exit after major shake-up

Coach John Cotter has confirmed his exit from Cork City after a major shake-up at the club.

A former City player, Cotter was on the coaching staff under previous manager John Caulfield and when Caulfield left his post in May, Cotter took over as caretaker manager.

Cotter was in charge of the side for last week's disastrous FAI Cup loss to First Division side Galway United and the arrival of Neale Fenn from Longford Town on Monday as first team coach left Cotter vulnerable.

And this evening he announced he had left the Turner's Cross outfit.

"I have officially left Cork City FC. I have loved my time with the club and have made many great friends in that time. I would like to thank all the players, staff and supporters who all shared in the success we had and wish them even more success," Cotter said on Twitter.

Online Editors