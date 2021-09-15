John Caulfield hails ‘exciting time’ for Galway United after signing new deal

John Caulfield says he's committed to getting Galway United out of the First Division and back into the top flight as the club had rewarded the former Cork City boss with a new contract.

Caulfield took over at Galway last season and while he had a difficult start to this season, no wins from the first four games of the campaign and then a heavy defeat to table-toppers Shelbourne in May, recent form has been impressive, a five-game winning run at one stage and a morale-boosting win over Shels last month. And the club have opted to extend his deal until 2023, promotion a clear goal.

"It's over a year since I came in. A lot has happened since. We got to the playoffs last year in the short spell I was here before we went full-time this year with new management," he said today.

"We'd new players too and it's an exciting time. I'm really thrilled after so much work gone in. We're trying to get out of the First Division. The potential of the club; the rapport around the city and county; and the fans coming back all make us want to reawaken the club.

"We want to bring success to the club. I'd like to thank Jonathan Corbett and the board for their backing and hopefully we can drive the club forward over the next two years and bring success to it."