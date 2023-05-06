Joey O’Brien hails Shelbourne’s ‘great spirit’ after win over UCD

Shelbourne assistant manager Joey O’Brien praised the Reds for earning seven points across seven days following Friday’s 1-0 win over UCD, particularly after being without some key personnel of late.

Shane Griffin’s first-half strike was enough to secure three points against the Students as Shels won back-to-back home games for the first time this season.

The Tolka Park win brought them up to fourth in the Premier Division, although Sligo Rovers or Dundalk could overtake them as they face off in tonight's clash at the Showgrounds.

Despite being without the likes of the injured Sean Boyd and Gavin Molloy, and Shane Farrell through suspension recently, Shels have now extended their unbeaten run to seven matches, their best streak since the title-winning season of 2006, with O’Brien hailing the team’s resolve.

“If you had been offered seven points (from three games) we would have taken your hand off,” said O’Brien after the win.

“Delighted with the win. At the start of the game we talked about three points, a clean sheet, taking care of business and finishing the night fourth in the league. It’s job done.

“Got back to getting a clean sheet, it’s been a while since we got one of them - a huge part of what we have been based on this season.

"It’s good to get that habit again. At the end, Conor (Kearns) making that great save I think builds great spirit for us.

“We’re down a serious amount of players. Top, top quality players, I think people forget that. Your missing Boydy, Gavin, Mark Coyle, there are more.

"To go on this run with them lads, going to the well again for you, the same sort of boys three games in a week is really hard.

“To get seven points out of nine, any team is taking that in the league.

“It’s a really hard league. You put those injuries on board and the opposition you're up against. You see in the table how tight and how competitive it is.

"Anyone can win any game. UCD there, as a team they never know when they are beaten, they keep going until the end. You need to just get the three points and move on. We’re in a nice place, but it’s a long, long way to go.”

On moving up to fourth, O’Brien added: “Listen, that’s what you want to be, that’s the aim of the game. You want to be hanging around there as long as you can.”

Shelbourne goalkeeper Conor Kearns produced a stunning injury-time save to deny Alex Nolan and secure the three points, and while O’Brien believes there is room for improvement, he lauded the 25-year-old who has impressed in recent performances, including a Player of the Match display against Dundalk a fortnight ago.

“I said to him in there, I didn’t think he particularly had a good game tonight,” said O’Brien.

“Some of his back passing was a little bit slow and he got blocked a couple of times. But for me that's the sign of a real top goalkeeper.

"It's not going your way at that moment, when you're called upon, bang, you make that save, keep a clean sheet and you get your team three points.”

The assistant boss also singled out goalscorer Griffin for praise after netting his first goal for the club.

“I thought he was brilliant tonight,” said O’Brien of the former Ireland U-21 cap.

“Griff, Andy (Quinn) and Paddy (Barrett) at the back, I thought they were really good. I thought Griff’s all round performance was fantastic. He doesn't score many but with his performance, it was nice for him to get the winner.”