Joe Redmond on target as Saints march on

UCD 0, St Patrick’s Athletic 1

Joe Redmond of St Patrick's Athletic celebrates after scoring his side's goal against UCD. Photo: Tyler Miller/Sportsfile

​St Patrick’s Athletic maintained their title charge with this ugly, hard-fought win over UCD.

Despite hitting the Students for seven last time out, Saints captain Joe Redmond scored the only goal here to extend his side’s unbeaten league run to seven.

But, more importantly, his goal keeps pressure on the four-in-a-row chasing Shamrock Rovers, who they remain four points off in second.

Jon Daly’s side failed to hit their stride at first against a dogged UCD outfit, who were denied on several occasions by Dean Lyness. St Pat’s midfielder Adam Murphy also started, with his future still up in the air amid interest from Bristol City.

The hosts had the best two chances of the opening half-hour courtesy of two fine balls by Sean Brennan, with Dara Keane firing wide while Jack Keaney forced a save.

But on 43 minutes, an unmarked Redmond met Jake Mulraney’s fine corner at the back post to head past Lorcan Healy and put the visitors in front. It was his first goal since the opening night.

St Pat’s were denied a big penalty shout on 70 minutes as Conor Carty appeared to be pulled down inside the box, but the referee wasn’t interested.

Lyness was called into action again moments later as he clawed Jake Doyle’s effort from distance to safety before Mulraney’s corner down the other end grazed the crossbar.

St Pat’s hung on in the closing stages, as Lyness produced a brilliant save from Brennan’s driving shot before Danú Kinsella-Bishop’s rebound was cruelly denied by the post.

They may have made hard work of it, but the Saints left with the all-important three points, and a first title in a decade remains a possibility.

UCD: Healy; Dempsey (Curtis 78), Keaney, Wells, Osam (O’Brien 84), Verdon (Doyle 73), Keane; Norris (Raggett 78), Brennan, Behan (Higgins 73); Kinsella-Bishop.

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC: Lyness; McLaughlin, Redmond, McGrath, Breslin; Lennon (McCormack 83), Murphy (Doyle 70); Leavy; Mulraney, Carty (Lonergan 83), Forrester.

REF: K O’Sullivan