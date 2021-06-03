Jim McGuinness says he is ‘still in communication’ with Dundalk over managerial role at club

Jim McGuinness is one of the candidates to take over at Oriel Park. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Former Donegal manager Jim McGuinness is still in "communication" with Dundalk about a prospective managerial role at the League of Ireland club.

Speaking at the launch of Sky Sports GAA coverage, McGuinness said any conversation he would have about the role and his contact with the club would remain private.

"We had conversations but other than that - I’m still in communication - but other than that there’s nothing to report. There wouldn’t be anything to report anyway. I’m not that kind of person,

"I’m a private person so I think it’s important if you’re communicating with anybody that it stays private and remains private until it goes somewhere. Then if it goes somewhere, obviously that’s the time to open up and have those conversations and we’re not there yet.

He said he continued to have a role with the Derry City U-19s.

"They’re working well, we're lucky to be back on the pitch and just working with a team, a high level team and looking to develop them. I’ll enjoy that for a couple of months and if anything changes in my own orbit then take it from there. But it’s been refreshing and enjoyable to be back on the pitch and working with players.”