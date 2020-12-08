Jim Magilton to take on new role as Dundalk's Director of Football

Former Northern Ireland star Jim Magilton will leave the Irish FA to become the new Director of Football at League of Ireland outfit Dundalk.

Magilton has been the Elite Performance Director at the IFA since 2013 and in recent years has impressed in running the Association's successful Academy programme which has helped a number of young players make moves across the water.

The departure of the former Southampton and Ipswich Town midfielder, who won 52 caps, will leave the IFA with a big hole to fill.

At Dundalk, who won the FAI Cup on Sunday and host Arsenal in their final Europa League group game, Magilton will work alongside Italian manager Filippo Giovagnoli.

It is understood the 51-year-old Belfast native will head up the recruitment process at Oriel Park using his experience, knowledge and contacts to strengthen the squad for next season and beyond.

Last month the Belfast Telegraph revealed that Dundalk had been granted permission by the IFA to speak to Magilton and a deal has since been struck which will see him move south in the coming days.

It won't be his first time in the League of Ireland having worked with Michael O'Neill when he was in charge of a title winning Shamrock Rovers side in 2011.

Magilton, previously boss at Ipswich and QPR, was interviewed for the Northern Ireland manager's job earlier this year but missed out to Ian Baraclough and while disappointed by that he will relish the challenge of helping Dundalk in their quest to regain the championship from Shamrock Rovers next season.

Online Editors