Jim Magilton confirmed as new sporting director at Dundalk

Dundalk have announced the appointment of former Northern Ireland international Jim Magilton as their new sporting director.

Magilton is leaving his role as Elite Performance Director with the IFA in Belfast to take the Dundalk job.

He will have a big say in the Louth club's on and off the field direction and one of his first tasks will be to finalise the process of securing out of contract players for 2021 with a number of senior players close to agreeing new deals after protected negotiations.

Dundalk confirmed the appointment of Filippo Giovagnoli as permanent manager last night and - speaking ahead of tomorrow's Europa League clash with Arsenal - he said that he welcomed Magilton's appointment.

"I'm happy that we're going to have a director, it's important that the club has a structure and a vision," said Giovagnoli, "The new director will be in charge of that and he's going to be a big help for us. I'm looking forward to somebody who has got a lot of experience and I want to learn from him about football in this country and this region and this part of the world."

Magilton won 52 caps for Northern Ireland during a career where he played Premier League football for Southampton, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich.

He later managed Ipswich and QPR and has prior experience of the League of Ireland having served as Michael O'Neill's number two during his time with Shamrock Rovers.

The former midfielder recently missed out on the Northern Ireland manager's job with Ian Baraclough getting the nod.

