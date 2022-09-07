Jim Crawford ‘flattered’ by link to Bohemians job but remains committed to Ireland U21 role

Jim Crawford says he's "flattered" after being linked with the vacant manager's job at his former club Bohemians but the Dubliner insists that he expects to stay on in his current role as Ireland U21 manager, once contract talks are put to bed.

Along with senior women's team manager Vera Pauw, Crawford's current FAI contract is about to end and the fact that there had been no moves on a new deal for the Dubliner had led to speculation that Bohs could make a bid for Crawford.

Bohemians are looking for a new first team boss after Keith Long was sacked last week.

He began his senior career with the Gypsies, making his debut in 1991 as a teenager, moved on to Newcastle United after four seasons with Bohs and has since built up a reputation as a manager and coach, Crawford appointed as Stephen Kenny's successor with the U21 team in 2020.

But while Crawford (49) insists his mind is only on the two-legged Euro playoff against Israel, with the Republic 180 minutes away from qualification for the first time, he intends to remain with the FAI.

"My focus is on Israel, I am currently in negotiations with the association to keep me on here with the u21s and I am comfortable with that, happy with that," Crawford told the Irish Independent.

"There have been discussions, I am sure that this will be tied up much sooner rather than later but, yes, I would expect to stay on. It's flattering that it's come out in the media that there has been interest from Bohemians, whether that's true or not I don't know.

"My focus is purely on the biggest game that the U21s have had, I have a narrow focus and nothing is going to stop me working hard, looking at the opposition, our team and squad, training session plans.

"There is so much to take in I need to park up all that fluff and make sure I do the best possible job for the Irish U21s," added Crawford, who says he has no plans to call up the senior internationals who are still eligible for his side for what he says is the biggest game in the U21 team's history later this month as those players now belong at senior level.

Senior internationals Gavin Bazunu, Nathan Collins, Jason Knight, Troy Parrott and Andrew Omobamidle are all still eligible for U21 duty, as is forward Aaron Connolly who has not been selected for recent senior squads.

Given that the Nations League campaign is effectively over for the senior squad, rendering the September clashes with Scotland (away) and Armenia (home) with little significance in terms of qualification, a case could be made for the likes of Parrott and Bazunu to rejoin the U21s and help them qualify, though Norwich forward Adam Idah is likely to miss out entirely due to injury.

But Crawford says that's not on the cards. "We haven't had a discussion about it yet but my view is that those players who can play for the U21s play a serious part with the senior team," he said.

"Whether that's Andrew Omobamidele, Nathan Collins, Jason Knight... Troy Parrott is doing well at Preston, Gavin Bazunu we all know about, all these players who are eligible for the U21s are doing well at their clubs.

"For me the pinnacle of any professional footballer is to play for your senior international team. They are, and they have an important role within the squad so I can't see there being too much change at all."