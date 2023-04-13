Jason McClelland is determined to make his mark with the Saints

Now in his fourth season with St Patrick’s Athletic, Jason McClelland belevies he hasn’t reached his full potential, but the midfielder is determined to be a mainstay with the Saints for years to come.

McClelland arrived at Richmond Park in November 2019 and is the club’s third-longest serving player currently, but he admits he hasn’t hit the heights he hoped for since signing from UCD.

The Dubliner failed to feature across the Saints’ opening six games, but has started their last three, contributing a goal and two assists as Tim Clancy’s side turned three successive defeats last month into three wins on the bounce.

“I don’t feel like I have played as good as I should for the four years I’ve been here,” said McClelland, with St Pat’s one point off second ahead of tomorrow’s trip to leaders Bohemians.

“The last three games I have been quite happy with how I’ve played. I think I can be too hard on myself sometimes. I could be working hard, but as an attacker you are judged on goals and assists. Even if you are doing the dirty work, you don’t really get acknowledged for that.

“I know how good I can be. But it could be a little ten-yard pass, I might give it away and be in my head ‘what am I doing?’ The next five minutes I’m thinking of that pass. I need to work on little things, probably the mental side as well.”

McClelland is keen to stay at Richmond Park for years to come, and hopes to make it four wins in a row at Dalymount tomorrow.

“I wouldn’t really be one to be jumping around everywhere. In the league, you have a lot of people signing on one-year deals, and might jump around clubs. I would rather stay and be known at one club. I feel like I’ve been here years. It’s a family club.

“We need to keep improving through this next round of fixtures. Friday will be a big game, a big test to see if we can keep improving going forward.”