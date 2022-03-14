Jamie McGonigle the star of the show for Derry

Jamie McGonigle of Derry City with a supporter after his side's win over Drogheda United at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Jamie McGonigle was the star of the show again for Derry City as his two goals downed Drogheda United.

It is now five games unbeaten for the Candystripes, who were always in control against a limited opponent.

Drogheda were cut open with Derry’s first attack as Shane McEleney’s pass forward found its way to McGonigle, who fired the ball beyond Sam Long with barely four minutes on the clock.

The visitors struggled to get a foothold after that and they were reliant on their goalkeeper for making a string of good saves, particularly to deny Danny Lafferty who met a pass from McGonigle and drilled goalwards only for Long to stop it brilliantly.

Derry had to wait until just past the hour to double their lead, and again it was a brilliant piece of finishing from McGonigle.

Another long ball, this time from Cameron Dummigan, put the striker through, and McGonigle sidestepped Long before rolling the ball into the net under significant pressure from Keith Cowan.

The only negative for Derry was an injury to Michael Duffy less than 10 minutes into his comeback as a second-half substitute.

Derry City – Maher, Boyce, Toal, McEleney, McJannet, Lafferty, Dummigan, Thomson (Malone 74), Patching, Kavanagh (Duffy 62) (Akintunde 73), McGonigle.

Drogheda United – Long, Poynton, Cowan, Massey, Roughan, Foley, Deegan, Nugent (Grimes 80), Rooney, Markey (Hughes 26) (Clarke 53), Williams.

Ref – N Doyle