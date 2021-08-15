Jamie McGonigle spot on for Derry as Dundalk’s domestic woes continue

Dundalk's Michael Duffy in action against Eoin Toal of Derry City during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match at Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in Derry. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

A Jamie McGonigle penalty saw Derry City defeat Dundalk at the Brandywell for the first time in 9 years.

The Candystripes have suffered at the hands of Dundalk over the years with this victory just their second in 33 games against the Lilywhites. But it was a deserved win.

Derry City started the game brightly and had Dundalk on the back foot and Jamie McGonigle had the first chance when Ronan Boyce’s cross found him 10 yards from goal but he headed off target.

The visitors had a huge chance midway through the half when Daniel Kelly raced through on goal from the right but his touch was slightly too heavy and that allowed Nathan Gartside to race off his line to block.

Crucially, Dundalk, who were in European action last Thursday night, lost both McEleney and Kelly to injury in the space of 10 minutes with Will Patching and Greg Sloggett replacing them.

Derry came within the breadth of a post of taking the lead in added time as Joe Thomson turned brilliantly in the area but saw his fierce effort hit the base of the upright as Dundalk somehow survived.

The goal the game needed arrived on 51 minutes when Andy Boyle was adjudged to have handled McGonigle’s shot, with referee Damian McGraith pointing to the penalty spot. Amidst Dundalk protests, McGonigle kept his calm to sweep home his second goal for Derry City.

Dundalk played with 10 men in the closing stages due to an injury to David McMillan and never looked like equalizing as City held on for a huge win.

Derry City: Nathan Gartside, Ciaran Coll, Cameron McJannett, Eoin Toal, Ronan Boyce, Danny Lafferty, Ciaron Harkin, Joe Thomson, Evan McLaughlin (Bastien Hery 62’), Jamie McGonigle (Will Fitzgerald 72’), James Akintunde.

Dundalk: Alessi Abibi, Raivas Jurkovskis, Daniel Cleary, Andy Boyle, Cameron Dummigan, Sam Stanton, Daniel Kelly (Greg Sloggett 39’), Patrick McEleney (Will Patching 30’), Sean Murray (Pat Hoban 62’), Michael Duffy, David McMillan.

Referee: Damian McGraith.