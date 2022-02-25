Jamie McGonigle nets dramatic 95th-minute winner as Derry beat champions Shamrock Rovers

Time will tell if this will be remembered as a clash between the league’s top two but the celebrations at the Brandywell after a dramatic conclusion suggested the locals might just be starting to believe.

Just as this game looked to be heading for a draw that both sides would probably have accepted in the circumstances, a misjudged Roberto Lopes pass was seized upon by Jamie McGonigle with the Candystripes front man holding his nerve to find the space and time to steer the ball beyond Alan Mannus and prompt wild scenes of celebration.

Pitch incursions from both sides might result in retrospective action but it wasn’t going to dampen the mood. Season ticket sales have rocketed in Derry with the winter return of Michael Duffy and Patrick McEleney a factor yet injury meant that a sub appearance from the latter was the sum total of their contribution to a sold-out opening night.

Yet the Derry faithful might just have a new local hero in the shape of McGonigle.

From the start, it was clear this was going to be one of those evenings where the wind was far too much of a factor.

In a different sport, it would be said that it was favouring Derry in the first half but it felt like an impediment to both teams on occasion given the volume of creative ball players involved.

There was a temptation for the Candystripes to use the elements in their favour in taking quick free kicks and occasionally releasing the ball over the top but the yardage was a problem.

Dead balls did provide an opportunity to utilise the conditions, with Eoin Toal and Daniel Lafferty both threatening, but their best moments came when their better players were able to do things with their feet. Will Patching, a star on his loan spell from Dundalk at the beginning of last season, has moved here permanently with a contingent of family and friends travelling from England to watch him in a venue he loves.

They brought a flag declaring him the Candystripes Kaka and the natives enjoyed a nutmeg of Richie Towell before the interval that almost yielded an opener with James Akintunde unable to get a connection on Patching's cross.

In a strange way, the team playing into the breeze found it easier to judge their passes on occasion, although Jack Byrne thrives in most conditions at League of Ireland level. His precise through ball gave Rory Gaffney a chance to break the deadlock with Brian Maher alert to save and the Candystripes netminder was called into action to push away a Barry Cotter overhead before the interval.

There wasn't much in it, however, with an early season feel around aspects of the exchanges. Byrne's return was a major boost for Rovers and he was again deployed closest to Danny Mandroiu in support of lone striker Gaffney. However, his desire to get involved means he invariably drops deep to influence proceedings, which isn't always effective if the movement around him is limited.

What Byrne certainly isn't renowned for is his tackling, and he ended up having an unwanted role in the goal that gave Derry the advantage ten minutes after the restart.

Just as the locals were savouring the introduction of McEleney, Byrne got caught on the wrong side of McGonigle with a clip on the heal enough to convince Rob Hennessy to point to the spot. Patching finished with aplomb.

Stephen Bradley's squad strength is the primary reason they are favourites to retain their crown and the ability to introduce Dylan Watts, Graham Burke and Andy Lyons in a triple sub illustrated the point.

Watts lost his place to Richie Towell after a below par showing against UCD last week, yet he responded in the right way by stepping up to curl a 73rd-minute free kick precisely into its intended destination after a foul by Ciaron Harkin on Gary O'Neill. Harkin limped off before it was converted, while the post-mortem will also centre on communication between the defensive wall and Maher

From a position where a win was within touching distance, the hosts found themselves defending as Rovers sniffed a chance to take home all three points with the energy of their bench and Byrne’s growing confidence a factor.

Still, with McGonigle’s endeavour an outlet for Derry, they were able to overcome the choppy patch. His final contribution as the five minutes of injury time ticked to a conclusion brought things to another level.

Derry City: Maher, Dummigan, Toal, McJannet, Lafferty; Patching, Harkin (Boyce 73); Akintunde (McEleney 54), Thompson, Kavanagh; McGonigle

Shamroc k Rovers: Mannus, Hoare, Lopes, Grace; Finn (Gannon 88), O'Neill, Towell (Watts 65), Cotter (Lyons 65); Byrne, Mandroiu (Burke 65); Gaffney (Greene 82)

Referee: Rob Hennessy