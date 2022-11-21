Jamie Lennon happy to sign new St Pat’s deal after ‘a couple of offers from the US and other places’

Jamie Lennon is pictured after signing a new multi-year contract for St Patrick's Athletic at Richmond Park in Dublin. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

St Patrick’s Athletic midfielder Jamie Lennon has signed a new multi-year deal at the club, after turning down several offers from overseas to stay at Richmond Park.

The 24-year-old missed the bulk of 2022 with a broken foot, and although his deal was due to expire next week, he admits he knew deep down he would stay in Inchicore next season.

“I had a couple of offers from the US and other places, but I’m happy to stay here,” said Lennon, who didn’t rule out the possibility of a move across the water in the future.

“Offers have come in over the last couple of months, but I knew deep down I wanted to stay here at least for another year. I’m delighted it’s done, I’m only 24, so I’m still quite young.

“I think people sometimes forget what age I am at times. Further down the line it (the UK) could be an option, but right now I have a lot to offer in this league, and I’m trying my best to be as successful as possible here.

The 24-year-old shared an insight into his injury-hit year, after breaking a bone in his foot in training last March. Lennon returned in July and featured in the Saints’ European run, but missed the final three league games of this season with another knock.

“I have been fairly lucky with injuries in my career, but March was the first big one with my broken foot,” said the former Ireland U-21 cap

“At first I planned to get back in May, but the operation kept me out longer and the healing process was quite slow. It was difficult.

"I was never in a position like that before where your livelihood is taken away from you for five months.

"When the lads are out training you are in rehab on your own, and when we have big wins it’s hard to feel a part of the team. I targeted the European games and got back just in time.

"They were brilliant and I want more of that next year. Tim has always thought highly of me and I want to repay that trust by putting in good performances.”

The Dubliner admits the winter break has come at the right time for him to recover properly. Lennon kept himself busy in 2022 by studying for his UEFA B coaching licence, but says watching Tim Clancy’s side from the stands for months on end was a difficult experience.

“Friday nights were the worst night of the week for me,” said Lennon.

“I hated sitting in the stands watching and not having control over anything. I got started on my UEFA B licence, it kept me busy while I was injured. I enjoyed that but I’m glad to be back playing now to be honest.”

Clancy’s side lost two of their final three league games and finished five points off the European places. Derry City’s FAI Cup final victory over Shelbourne saw the Saints qualify for the Conference League though, and Lennon is desperate to perform on the European stage again after featuring in all of St Pat’s four ties last summer.

“Those European nights were brilliant, some of the best games I have ever played in,” added the midfielder, who started in the wins over NS Mura and CSKA Sofia.

“I was delighted to see Derry do a job for us, similar to what we did for them in 2021. They returned the favour for us thank god, and hopefully we can have some more good nights like that next year.”

As focus turns towards 2023, Lennon is keen to put his injury troubles behind him and get back fully fit, and hopes the Inchicore side can become a more consistent team next term.

“I want to get back fully fit and have a good pre-season. I’m sure there will be a few new lads in so I want to gel with them,” he said.

“At times we were up and down last year, the turnover of players didn’t help. We want to be as consistent as possible, get another European run and do better in the cup.”