James McKeown saves precious point for Harps

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan has moved his side off the bottom of the table. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Finn Harps 1 Shelbourne 1

Finn Harps moved off the bottom of the Premier Division, picking up a precious point that keeps them ahead of UCD.

Shels’ Stephan Negru might have cancelled out Conor Tourish’s opener, but the draw lifts Harps above the Students on goal difference.

Harps, who were without the suspended Ryan Rainey, took the lead seven minutes into the second half. Barry McNamee took receipt of a short corner from Ryan Connolly and Tourish deftly flicked his header beyond Brendan Clarke. That came just after Luke Byrne turned over his own crossbar from Jaime Siaj.

The lead lasted just six minutes as Negru silenced Finn Park when rising high to head in Josh Giurgi’s corner.

A superb Brendan Clarke save prevented Rob Jones from nodding Harps back ahead. Jones seemed set to restore the advantage, but Clarke’s reflexes came to the rescue.

Matty Smith fired an early shot over the top of the Harps crossbar and it was a rare effort on goal in a tepid first half.

As half-time approached, Gary Boylan stepped in with a timely intervention to halt Dan Carr as the Shels sub looked for a way around home ‘keeper James McKeown.

As the clock ticked into added time, Sean Boyd – who had two spells at Harps – might have won it for Shels, but McKeown saved with his foot.

The margins are wafer thin but, for now, it’s advantage Harps in the race to beat the drop.

Finn Harps – McKeown; Tourish (Carrillo 79), McGing, Slevin; Boyle, Boylan, McNamee, Connolly, Doelon; McWoods (Mihaljević 13), Siaj (Rob Jones 74).

Shelbourne – Clarke; Negru, Byrne, Griffin (Ledwidge 63); Wilson, Dervin (Lunney 63), Molloy, Hodgins (Carr 29), Farrell; Giurgi (Boyd 77), Smith.

Referee – A Reale