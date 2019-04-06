James Finnerty and Dinny Corcoran on the mark in Sligo as Bohs go second
Sligo Rovers 0 Bohemians 2
Bohemians moved to second in the table thanks to a win over Sligo Rovers that featured two goals and two red cards on a lively night at the Showgrounds.
James Finnerty and Dinny Corcoran got the Bohs goals, as Ronan Murray’s red card hampered the home side, and Robert Cornwall’s sending-off gave the visitors a nervy finish.
Murray saw red on 42 minutes after throwing the ball towards referee Derek Tomney, who was about to book him for diving. And Cornwall saw red for hauling down Romeo Parkes with ten minutes left.
SLIGO: Beeney, Dunleavy (Twardek 77), Callan-McFadden, Mahon, Donelon (Banks 77), Keaney, Cawley, Fordyce (Leverock 55), Murray, Parkes, Coughlan.
BOHS: Talbot, Pender, Cornwall, Finnerty, Leahy, Grant (Graydon 84), Buckley, Levingston, Devaney (Regbha 88), Ward (Barry 88), Corcoran.
REF: D Tomney.
