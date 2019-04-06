Sport League of Ireland

Saturday 6 April 2019

James Finnerty and Dinny Corcoran on the mark in Sligo as Bohs go second

Sligo Rovers 0 Bohemians 2

Dinny Corcoran of Bohemians. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
Dinny Corcoran of Bohemians. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Darragh Cox

Bohemians moved to second in the table thanks to a win over Sligo Rovers that featured two goals and two red cards on a lively night at the Showgrounds.

James Finnerty and Dinny Corcoran got the Bohs goals, as Ronan Murray’s red card hampered the home side, and Robert Cornwall’s sending-off gave the visitors a nervy finish.

Murray saw red on 42 minutes after throwing the ball towards referee Derek Tomney, who was about to book him for diving. And Cornwall saw red for hauling down Romeo Parkes with ten minutes left.

SLIGO: Beeney, Dunleavy (Twardek 77), Callan-McFadden, Mahon, Donelon (Banks 77), Keaney, Cawley, Fordyce (Leverock 55), Murray, Parkes, Coughlan.

BOHS: Talbot, Pender, Cornwall, Finnerty, Leahy, Grant (Graydon 84), Buckley, Levingston, Devaney (Regbha 88), Ward (Barry 88), Corcoran.

REF: D Tomney.

Online Editors

Related Content

The Left Wing: Jacob Stockdale's finishing, Jack McGrath goes north and the future of the breakdown

In association with Aldi

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport