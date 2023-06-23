James Clarke inspires Bohs to battling comeback draw against arch rivals Shamrock Rovers

Bohs 2 Shamrock Rovers 2

They await their first win of the season in the Dublin derby that matters the most, but Bohemians have for the first time in 2023 stood firm against champions Shamrock Rovers.

Substitute James Clarke was the unlikely leader of the Dalymount Roar as his superb display off the bench helped Declan Devine’s side turn a deficit, and almost certain defeat, into a 2-2 draw.

Bohs had failed to take a point off, or even score a goal against the league leaders in two meetings this term. And their third bout looked like a repeat, Rovers turning around a sub-par first half to take the lead with two goals in the space of seven minutes early in the second half, a header from Neil Farrugia and a stunning strike from Markus Poom, and the game was seemingly wrapped up.

But sub Clarke inspired a revival, setting up one goal and scoring the equaliser to earn Bohs a point in an absorbing derby watched by a full house of 4,370, on a night when both sets of fans paid tribute to and claimed as their own the songs of the late Christy Dignam.

Crazy World, sung on the pitch with real emotion at half time by the late Aslan front man’s daughter Keira, was a fitting soundtrack for the night. When the call came for the half-time break, a chance for all involved to draw breath after a punishing first 45 minutes which was high on energy and effort but low on chances, Rovers had been superior in terms of possession but were lacking in a cutting edge.

Bohs had been forced to absorb long spells where the away side dominated the ball but James Talbot in the Bohs goal had been untroubled, while the Gypsies had more chances. They had their clearest chance on 27 minutes, good work by the impressive McDonnell to burgle the ball away from Dylan Watts and he played in Afolabi whose shot was sent out for a corner by Lee Grace’s deflection.

Rovers suffered a blow just before half time when captain Ronan Finn was forced to withdraw after one too many battles. Sean Kavanagh was sprung from the bench with the Hoops forced into a reshuffle, Neil Farrugia switching wings to accommodate Kavanagh. He was the architect of the first goal on 47 minutes. His initial pass into the box upset Bohs and when Gaffney then tipped the ball to Kavanagh, his cross into the box was perfectly made for Farrugia to head home.

Bohs were punished again on 53 minutes, a poor clearance from Jack Byrne’s free kick and Poom, just back from Euro 2024 duty with Estonia, to score his first for the club with a sweet strike.

The home side were looking listless and appeared to be overwhelmed by the champions, Gaffney close to a third goal for Rovers only to be denied by Talbot.

But sub Clarke had other ideas. He played in a short pass which Afolabi fired home with real power on 66 minutes, that goal lifting the home support. On 72 minutes Clarke came up with a shot of his own, kept out by Pohls’ fine save, and a minute later the ex-Drogheda man had his goal. Ali Coote made a key intervention on the half way line to win possession, Afolabi sprinted forward and his pass to sub Dylan Connolly fell for Clarke to score.

With 17 minutes of normal time left this was anyone’s game with both sides pressing for the winner. Connolly’s strong shot was kept out by Pohls on 83 minutes and two minutes from time Talbot was needed to push a Kavanagh effort over the bar, panic for the home side as Rovers mounted late assaults but no goals.

Declan Devine hailed the character of his Bohemians side as they clawed back a 2-0 deficit at home to champions Shamrock Rovers to earn a 2-2 draw.

“We sent our fans away home happy as we can’t afford to lose three games to them in a season,” Devine said after the draw.

“We were disappointed to be 2-0 down, we had a lot of chances. It was a mad game and we are disappointed to not win the match but we will learn and we will win these games in the future.

“We work hard every day, that result is testament to the players, it’s important not to lose this game as they are our biggest rivals but they also the benchmark in Irish football.”

Striker Afolabi added: “We showed great character to come back from 2-0 down. We always had belief, a good group of lads, we were disappointed to lose the first two games to Rovers. If you look back on the chances and the way we played, we could have won but it was a great performance all round.”

BOHS – Talbot; Horton, Nowak, Rakdowski, Kirk; Flores, Buckley; Akintunde (Connolly 60), McDonnell (Clarke 65), Coote (McDaid 78); Afolabi.

ROVERS – Pohls; Lopes, Grace, Cleary; Finn (Kavanagh 42), Watts (Towell 60), Poom, Farrugia; Byrne, Burke (Burt 81); Gaffney (Kenny 81).

REF – N Doyle