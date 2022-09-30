James Clarke breaks Bohs duck to edge out Students

James Clarke scored his first goal for Bohemians, though they should have won by more in seeing off UCD at Dalymount Park.

A third win from four league games lifts the Gypsies up to fifth in the table. Defeat sees UCD drop back down to the bottom on goal difference.

The Students started prominently, spurning a glorious chance on 11 minutes. Dara Keane’s tenacity got him to the end line on the right to cross, though Alex Nolan’s hurried volley flashed wide.

It was the 23rd minute before the home side came alive with midfielder Clarke creating the opening for Jamie Mullins to shoot into the side netting.



Well on top now Bohs got the breakthrough on 40 minutes. A surging run from Rory Feely opened up the College defence. The centre-half threaded through to Clarke, who slipped the ball past Kian Moore.

Just after the break Bohemians forced Moore into a fine save from captain Jordan Flores’s free-kick.

It was the 59th minute before UCD got a shot on target, but Tadhg Ryan was comfortably behind Dylan Duffy’s effort.



UCD’s Michael Gallagher was sent off for a second booking in the 80th minute.

Moore kept the score down deep in stoppage time with another good save from substitute Ali Coote; Jack Keaney clearing Jordan Doherty’s follow-up off the line.

Bohemians – Ryan; Doherty, Feely, Kelly, Murphy; Flores (McManus, 71), Clarke; Twardek, Mullins (Coote, 57), McDaid; Varian (Burt, 78).

UCD – Moore; Dunne (Haist, 71), Gallagher, Keaney, Osam; Caffrey, Brennan (Higgins, 63); Duffy, Keane, Nolan (O’Connor, 84); Lonergan.

REF – R Matthews (Midlands).