Jake Walker was sprung from the bench to score the first league goal of his career as St Patrick’s Athletic finally put Finn Harps away at Richmond Park.

Jake Walker the unlikely hero for St Pat's against Finn Harps

Just their second win in nine games, the result moves Harry Kenny’s side level on points with fourth-placed Derry City, though with two more games played. A fifth straight loss keeps Harps bottom.

Chris Forrester headed wide inside two minutes before a scramble in the visitors’ box saw Mikey Drennan and Gary Shaw have shots blocked.

Having survived, a mistake at the other end almost gifted Harps the lead on 17 minutes. Drennan was dispossessed by Raff Cretaro who threaded a sublime ball for the run of Nathan Boyle but Brendan Clarke averted the danger.

Clarke rescued Pat’s again in the second half as he denied Mikey Place with Boyle’s follow-up from the rebound deflected for a corner.

Having rode their luck, St Pat’s sparked to life back at the other end with Drennan’s shot from distance tipped over by McGinley leading to a spell of four corners. And they finally got their reward on 83 minutes.

Fellow substitute Dean Clarke got free on the right to pick out Walker who swept the ball home off a post.

Drennan might have added to that on 90 minutes but for a terrific save from McGinley.

St Pat’s: B Clarke; Desmond, Kelly, Toner; Madden, Forrester (D Clarke, 76), McCabe (Clifford, 23), Coleman, Bermingham; Shaw (Walker, 61), Drennan.

Finn Harps: McGinley; O’Reilly, Cowan, Todd; Deasy, Cretaro (Timlin 71), Harkin, McNamee (McAleer 86), Russell; Place; Boyle (Boyd 82).

Ref – Neil Doyle (Dublin)

