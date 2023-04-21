‘Jack will definitely be here’ – Stephen Bradley confirms Byrne is staying with Shamrock Rovers

Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley has confirmed Jack Byrne will be staying with the champions despite multiple bids from MLS side Charlotte FC.

As revealed by Independent.ie, a third bid from the MLS club was knocked back by the Hoops on Thursday afternoon and there is no expectation they will return with a larger offer before their transfer window closes on Monday.

"Jack will definitely be here,” said Bradley ahead of their clash away to St Pat’s.

"When you have good players like we have, you are going to get interest and offers. We have obviously got a couple of offers. The club has desalt with it, Jack has dealt with it. Time to move on."

After initially coming to table with a modest offer for the 26-year-old, Charlotte were willing to pay a figure in the region of €425,000 for the services of a player whose contract expires in November.

However, the league champions were not willing to do business in that ballpark territory given there are considerably greater riches on offer for progress in Europe this year and Byrne is viewed as central to their ambitions.

They are now keen to talk with Byrne about signing a new contract with the Hoops.

The playmaker was attracted by the idea of playing in the MLS and will mull over his options given that he will be able to speak to clubs in the summer window about pre-contract deals.

Charlotte are long-term admirers of Byrne as their head coach Christian Lattanzio worked with the midfielder at Manchester City.

Lattanzio is under pressure to turn results around after a difficult start to the new campaign.