Jack Moylan set for move to Lincoln as Shelbourne agree new deal with Mark Coyle

Shelbourne have agreed a new contract with midfielder Mark Coyle but playmaker Jack Moylan is likely to leave the club for Lincoln City - with the timing of his departure set to be influenced by attempts to source a replacement.

Damien Duff has moved to tie down the future of leading players since the takeover by Hull City's Turkish owners with Coyle following in the footsteps of Conor Kearns and Sean Boyd by committing his future to the Reds.

However, it's anticipated that Moylan (21) will realise his ambitions of a move to England by signing for Lincoln but no deal has been struck between the clubs.

The Dubliner's deal expires at the end of the season, but Shels would be due €60,000 in compensation if Lincoln took him at that juncture.

They could pay more now - or structure a deal with add-ons that would benefit Shels - in order to secure his services and Mark Kennedy's charges technically have until the end of August to make that happen.

Mark Coyle has signed a new deal with Shelbourne

But Shels want a replacement for Moylan before they commit to letting him go and the window for incomings in the League of Ireland closes at the end of this month - unless they are free agents.

Therefore, Moylan's position is caught up in that equation. Another option would be doing the deal and then loaning the player back to Shels for the rest of the campaign.

Duff said at the weekend that he wants the club's owners to remember the importance of the Irish market - but the Shels boss is also exploring the options made available by the Hull link with two players already arriving from that source.

It's understood that another possible addition is a loan move for American attacker Vaughn Covil.

The 19-year-old was involved in Hull's opening six Championship games last term before his momentum was brought to a shuddering halt by an ACL injury suffered against Coventry.

Covil has completed his recovery but now needs gametime and Shels have emerged as a possible destination.