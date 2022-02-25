Jack Moylan on song to help Damien Duff secure first win as Shels boss

Damien Duff earned the first win of his managerial career at Head In The Game Park in Drogheda as two second-half goals earned Shelbourne a deserved victory – their first since returning to the Premier Division.

Dan Hawkins and Mark Coyle, two signings from Finn Harps in the off-season, found the net to hand Duffer a maiden win.

He spoke at length last week about how his first game – in defeat to St Pat’s – was the biggest night of his career. While he effused about his players’ efforts seven days earlier, he can perhaps look back more fondly on this occasion.

Jack Moylan was again the driving force for Shelbourne, who will expect to spend the season much closer to Drogheda than to their opponents from Inchicore on the opening night. This game is more of a marker of where Shels are and what they may achieve this term.

Drogheda were poor in their first outing of the campaign. New boss Kevin Doherty, stepping into the hot seat after four years as assistant, can have no complaints about the end result. He gave debuts to eight new signings and they may require time to find their feet.

Moylan crossed for Welshman Hawkins to finish soon after the restart and in the final minute of injury time, Coyle broke away and took his goal superbly.

He, Moylan and Aodh Dervin won the midfield battle and provided a platform for the visitors to win the match.

DROGHEDA UTD – McCabe; Quinn, Hughes, Massey; Nugent (Poynton 59), Clarke, Deegan, Weir (Rooney 71); Markey, Grimes (Foley 59); Lyons (Williams 71).

SHELBOURNE – Webb; O’Driscoll, Byrne, Ledwidge; Wilson, Coyle, Dervin, Kane; Moylan (McManus 88); Hawkins (McEneff 68), Carr (Boyd, 56).

REF – O Moran