Jack Byrne swaying towards sensational return to Shamrock Rovers

Jack Byrne is swaying towards a sensational return to Shamrock Rovers with the Dubliner likely to make a final decision on his future next week.

Byrne is back home after a turbulent nine month stay at APOEL Nicosia ended with a settlement being reached on the two remaining years of his contract.

It means that financial considerations are not a major factor in the 25-year-old's next decision and his happiness at Rovers and being in Ireland around his nearest and dearest is drawing him towards the Hoops.

Byrne had been eyeing up a move to the MLS for 2022 with newcomers Charlotte interested but the red tape required for a free agent without a US passport has proved to be a stumbling block.

Any prospective employer would have to pay a six figure sum. Meanwhile, a third party offer to go training with Serie A side Lazio is not being viewed as a serious option.

There is interest from League One level in England but that doesn't appeal to the playmaker who has been capped by both Mick McCarthy and Stephen Kenny and became the first League of Ireland player to appear in a competitive Irish fixture for 35 years when he came off the bench against Wales in the UEFA Nations League last November.

The fact he achieved that while at Rovers means he does not feel that playing abroad is necessary to work his way back into Kenny's plans.

Byrne also has a strong relationship with Rovers boss Stephen Bradley and a return would be a massive boost for the back to back League of Ireland champions in the context of their European ambitions for next year.

The former Manchester City starlet was voted the league's best player by his peers in both of his campaigns at home and while he has yet to make a final call - and has not undergone a medical - Rovers are firmly in pole position to welcome Byrne back to these shores on a permanent basis.

League of Ireland rivals Bohemians did make an audacious approach for Byrne and Sligo Rovers also tested the waters but they were always facing a losing battle when Rovers were keen on a reunion.