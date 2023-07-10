Jack Byrne poised to return for Champions League clash in boost for Shamrock Rovers

Shamrock Rovers’ hopes for their Champions League battle with Icelandic side Breidablik have been boosted with news that key midfielder Jack Byrne could be fit to play.

The Ireland international suffered a knee injury in last month’s win over Derry City and he missed the two subsequent league games.

After he sat out Friday’s 0-0 draw with Drogheda United, Rovers boss Stephen Bradley ruled him out of the first leg at home to Breidablik but Byrne made good progress over the weekend and may be fit to play.

With options limited due to injuries for Trevor Clarke, Neil Farrugia and a suspension for Justin Ferizaj, the presence of Byrne would be key for Rovers.

Bradley remains wary of the threat from their Icelandic opponents, with the winners of this tie playing FC Copenhagen in the second round.

"I thought he’d be ready for Friday but the day before it was too sore. Today is better,” Bradley said of Byrne’s fitness status before the squad trained today.

"On Thursday it was really sore because he was down to play on Friday. It just needs time to settle. Jack doesn’t like being injured, so he was trying to push it. The few days over the weekend have helped him. He was out early this morning and he did well,” added Bradley, keen to see Byrne show his value on the European stage.

“He’s a top player. We know that. He shows that every week, in terms of opportunities he creates. He’s difficult to play against. If he’s available, which it looks like he is, it’s a positive for us.”

Gary O’Neill and Lee Grace will be fit to play while Alan Mannus – on the bench in Drogheda following his absence due to a broken finger – also makes the squad.

Breidablik come to Dublin having earned that game against Rovers by beating opposition from San Marino and Montenegro in the preliminary round, but their domestic form is not so good, with just one win in the last five games.

Rovers have already sold 5,500 tickets for the first-leg tie which is live on RTÉ2.