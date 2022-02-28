Jack Byrne inspires Shamrock Rovers to victory over Drogheda

Jack Byrne of Shamrock Rovers celebrates his side's first goal, scored by team-mate Sean Gannon (not pictured), during Monday night's SSE Airtricity League Premier Division victory over Drogheda United at Tallaght Stadium. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

As he so often is, Jack Byrne was the star at Tallaght Stadium last night.

The Ireland international assisted Seán Gannon’s opener and scored the second to get Rovers back to winning ways following their defeat to Derry City last Friday. Evan Weir pulled one back for Drogheda in the second half before Graham Burke wrapped up all three points in the final minutes.

Having lost 2-0 to Shelbourne last time out, Drogheda arrived with a point to prove but ended the night still chasing their first points of the season.

Twenty minutes in, Byrne showed his class to create the opening goal. Just inside the Drogheda half, the 25-year-old played a sublime pass through for Gannon to collect and place into the bottom corner.

And five minutes before half-time, Byrne showed his goal scoring touch, striking a furious shot into the roof of the net from 25-yards. Despite being two goals down, Drogheda didn’t prove easy pushovers and with 25 minutes to go they got a goal of their own. Alan Mannus punched away a cross only as far as Weir who converted inside the box.

Drogheda pushed for an equaliser but were caught on the counter-attack as Burke raced through, slotting it past Colin McCabe.

Shamrock Rovers – Mannus, Gannon (Finn, 76), Hoare, Lopes, Grace, Lyons; O’Neill, Watts (Towell, 77), Mandroiu (Emakhu, 77), Byrne (Burke, 57); Greene.

Drogheda United – McCabe; Poynton, Quinn, Roughan (Lyons, 79), Massey, Weir; Clarke, Deegan, Markey, Grimes (Williams, 59); Foley (Hughes, 59).

Ref – A Reale.