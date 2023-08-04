Jack Byrne injury boost for Shamrock Rovers as fears allayed talisman would miss rest of season

For Shamrock Rovers, after the disappointment of their tame exit from Europe after four defeats in four games has come the good news that talisman Jack Byrne will not, in fact, miss the rest of the season as had been feared and could be back in action in two weeks’ time.

Rovers finished up their European campaign with Thursday’s 2-0 loss at home to Ferencváros, a 6-0 aggregate win for the Hungarian side who march on to face Maltese outfit Hamrun Spartans in the third round, while Stephen Bradley’s injury-hit side regroup for their next test, at home to Cork City in the league on Sunday.

Their lead at the top could be reduced to just one point by the time they face a struggling Cork, but with exits from Europe and the FAI Cup in the space of a few weeks, the Hoops’ focus is very much on the retention of their league title as they fell short in European games.

"We wanted to be in Europe, wanted to try and do what we did last year, there's no getting away from that, ultimately around Europe we haven't been good enough, that's the facts of it," Bradley said after the second leg loss to Ferencváros.

“We've got to make sure we give ourselves an opportunity to get back here next year and try to replicate what we did last year, that has to be the aim, and that starts with Cork on Sunday, full focus on that and trying to win a fourth league.”

Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 4th August

Ireland international Byrne has played in just one of their last six games, and has missed the last four matches, due to a knee injury. He was sent to see a specialist in London this week and the club had feared the worst, that Byrne (27) would be miss the entire campaign, but Bradley says the latest medical bulletin is positive and he should be available before the end of the month.

"We were fearful when he went to London that it was going to be the rest of the season, it looked like it would be 16-20 weeks but we're thankful that the surgeon has said he's good, maybe two weeks," added Bradley.

“We play Cork [Sunday] and Shels [next Friday] then have a break, I'd imagine he will be back after that break. It's great news, we were 60-70% sure he was done for the year, Andy Williams saw him in London and he's happy that what we found there is what it is and he will back in a couple of weeks.”

Bradley conceded that his side were unable to deal with superior opposition when they faced Ferencváros but his regret was their own missed chances, in Budapest and in the home leg.

"Their manager told us over there, their ambition was to qualify for the Champions League group stages this year, hence the manager gets sacked after the [first round] result, that's the level they operate at,” he said.

“I try not to use it as an excuse in Europe about budgets, we know all of that, we can still combat that in ways on the pitch, they are high-level opposition, you don't get to the stage they were at last year without being that. We still had opportunities in both legs to create a bit of danger for them, if you don't take them and let them off the hook.

“It was going to be extremely difficult, nearly impossible, tio turn the tie around but if you take two or three of the chances we had early on, you never know. The keeper makes a brilliant save for one of them but the other two were good chances, it was the same over there, we had good chances. When you don't take them, at this level of opposition you know they will create and hurt you, they got a bit of luck but there was a bit of magic before that to create the space, they get that bit of luck.

“So if you take your chances it could be a different game but I am proud of the players in terms of how they played and stepped up, creating chances. You have to understand they came with a full strength side, changed one player, top level opposition. Parts of it was really good but you have to be clinical.”