Jack Byrne considering Cyprus move to link up with Mick McCarthy at APOEL

Jack Byrne will go on holiday before deciding on his club future but a move to Cyprus for a reunion with Mick McCarthy is a live possibility.

McCarthy signalled an interest in signing Byrne shortly after he was appointed manager of APOEL at the beginning of November.

The Ireland international has other options to consider and will go to Dubai for a break after today's FAI Cup Final before making a firm decision on his future.

He has remained focused on finishing the season strongly with Rovers before then turning to his next move.

APOEL are very much in the mix as an option and reflective of the fact that Byrne has interest beyond the UK - there are avenues in the MLS that will be open to the ex-Manchester City trainee.

People close to Byrne feel that McCarthy would be a good fit because of his man-management style and a firm idea of how he plans to use the playmaker, something which is deemed to be very important for the 24-year-old at this stage of his career.

McCarthy gave Byrne his senior Ireland debut in a friendly with Bulgaria last September.

There is an awareness that if Byrne decides to leave the Tallaght club - he has a 'fantastic offer' on the table from the Hoops - then he will have to go somewhere where he will play and there is a style that suits a number ten.

Stephen Bradley's understanding of Byrne has been credited as playing a massive role in his revival at home following a turbulent spell across the water.

