'I've been training since last December... I knew going out for the Arsenal game I was done' - Gary Rogers' long goodbye

Gary Rogers was on the bus to the Aviva Stadium for last Thursday’s Europa League showdown with Arsenal when he texted his wife Linda to let her know this would be his last game as a professional footballer.

This wasn’t a surprise to her.

In the aftermath of the FAI Cup final win over Shamrock Rovers four days previously, her 39-year-old husband had indicated that he was leaning towards quitting, a confirmation of thoughts that had raced around his head during the shutdown earlier in the year.

If Dundalk’s season had ended with no silverware then it could have niggled away at him. He had offers to stay at Oriel Park or move elsewhere.

But the Meathman knew this was the moment to call time on his 21-year League of Ireland career, satisfied to leave on his own terms after a meeting with a Premier League side.

There was emotion in the aftermath. His long term colleague Brian Gartland had an idea what was coming, and the kitman Noel Walsh twigged what was happening when he spotted Rogers taking a picture of his jersey and gloves hanging on his station. It was only later that evening at that the rest of the Dundalk squad found out his intentions.

“I didn’t rush my decision,” said Rogers, reflecting on an announcement which was greeted with an overwhelming number of good wishes from around Ireland and beyond.

“I knew going out for the Arsenal game I was done. And I certainly knew walking down the tunnel after that was it. I’m not one for moral victories but I thought we showed real character and courage and it was a good game to finish with.

"It’s still a tough thing to do, to walk away from the profession you love. That’s all I’ve been – a footballer – and I knew that was the end of it. But I wanted to call it a day on my own terms before I was too old to do it."

The working climate in Ireland influenced it. Rogers has done well to last this long and remain in employment despite the constant fear of contract uncertainty and the modest wages in the context of the global game.

"It's not an easy league," he says, "There's huge sacrifices to be a professional footballer and there's even more sacrifice when you're getting paid like players in our league are.

"If you compare the players I've been playing against in the last few weeks in Europe, these are multi millionaires. To compete at that level, we have to make the same sacrifices as them without the reward - there's a huge amount of effort that goes into getting into the condition you need to be in.

"At 39, I wouldn't want to be falling short next year or the year after. I've a put a lot into this year. With Covid, there was an awful lot more training than we would have had normally. It's been a long season, I remember being in last December for fitness tests and I'm here now almost a year later. I've been training all that time for just 18 league games."

Rogers finishes up with five league and five FAI Cup winners medals, with four leagues and three cups at Dundalk highlighting how his second decade was stronger than his first. In the course of making his call, he met his old boss Stephen Kenny for a chat.

He freely admits that Kenny probably saw Rogers as a two year stopgap when he signed him at the end of 2014 but he lasted for much longer than that.

There was also a meeting with Pete Mahon, his boss at St Patrick’s Athletic, and a key figure in his journey as Rogers cites their working relationship in 2010 as a point where his self belief grew.

Rogers had started as a young keeper at Shelbourne, stuck behind Steve Williams in the pecking order.

His character building experience came on loan St Francis where a seven goal drubbing at Oriel Park was an early education; it explains why he was able to empathise with Athlone rookie Paddy Martyn after he shipped eleven against Dundalk last month.

During his twenties, Rogers was viewed as a decent league keeper without necessarily being top tier but the perception changed under Mahon who made him his number one ahead of Dan Connor, a well regarded netminder who had previously pushed Rogers out of the picture at Drogheda.

"He gave me the jersey and said it was mine to keep it and I did," he recalls, "I feel like I really kicked on. I'd had a tough first year at Pat's, but that time made me stronger mentally, I would have been a bit weaker in that department before then. That was probably the turning point in my career."

He went to another level with Sligo Rovers but it was at Dundalk where his profile soared and the Meathman got a call into Martin O’Neill’s senior squad in 2016, a bittersweet spell as he sustained an injury in the Europa League opener with Alkmaar that stopped him from building on it with his form suffering.

"It was a great boost to be brought into that company," he said, "That was huge for me but the disappointing thing is that the injury might have cost me a cap."

Still, he responded to play some of his best football and now holds the record for League of Ireland appearances in Europe (54) - an impressive stat given he only debuted in that sphere at 29 - and is second in the all-time league appearance list (575) behind the great Al Finucane (634) with the Covid shutdown killing off any plans to keep going to reach his tally. "Al deserves it," said Rogers with a nod to the Limerick legend.

Rogers will take time to relax with his three kids over Christmas before considering his next move. With a sports management degree and that union experience under his belt, the business of the game interests him.

But there are coaching instincts too and, hailing from a GAA stronghold, he’s already showcased teaching skills in that sphere, working with a variety of inter-county teams.

A call from Andy McEntee to discuss if he’s willing to help Meath in a playing capacity is by no means a long shot. Rogers is coy on that. Nothing was ever going to get in the way of his football career but now he's free then he is technically open to consider any option.

In the short term, his local club St Ultan’s in Bohermeen have got themselves a new outfield player. He’ll have a few stories to share.

