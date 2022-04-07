‘I’ve been impressed by the style of football’ – Liverpudlian Tom Grivosti enjoying Dublin diversion

Tom Grivosti of St Patrick's Athletic says he has been impressed by the style of football in the League of Ireland since moving to Dublin in January. Photo: Sportsfile

Tom Grivosti didn’t know anything about the League of Ireland before signing for St Patrick’s Athletic in January, so he can credibly say he has no opinion on the big story hanging over tomorrow’s eagerly anticipated clash with Dundalk.

The Liverpudlian was a tactical choice for press commitments yesterday, with the Saints management keeping their established players away from the microphones ahead of their showdown with Stephen O’Donnell’s Dundalk.

O’Donnell’s return to Inchicore after his controversial departure in December has put extra spotlight on the fixture and with a full house anticipated by the home camp, they don’t need their players stirring it up.

“I’ve no idea about him,” says Grivosti, when asked about O’Donnell. “But obviously it’s a big game for the fans.”

Grivosti (22) is concentrated on his own career direction. After coming through the ranks at Bolton, he was at Ross County in Scotland and in need of a fresh start when this option came up. He prefers city life in Dublin to the set-up in the highlands of Scotland and, with an uncle and aunt living in Clontarf, there isn’t the same sense of isolation. He’s enjoying the football too.

“I didn’t know anything about the league, so I’ve been impressed by the style of football,” he says.

“Most teams in the league will try and play proper football which is good because, when I was in Scotland, there were obviously teams that do not play football at all. It’s hard.

“It’s been really surprising, I think nearly every team in the league will have a go at playing out and keeping the ball on the floor.”

This suits his style of play, but it’s not all free-flowing.

“What I have noticed is that, if you get the first goal in the game, a team rarely comes back from behind and wins,” he stresses. “If we concede the first goal, it’s so hard to break a team down, they just sit 11 men behind the ball.”