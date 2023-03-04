'It’s too early to be talking about statement wins' - Derry boss Higgins not dwelling on Rovers scalp

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins praised the 'courage and belief' of his players after a significant win in Tallaght but stressed it will be meaningless if they don't follow it up in Belfield on Monday.

The Candystripes moved top of the table last night with a 2-1 win over Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght, with Higgins admitting they had to dig deep to overcome some testing patches.

He refused to get drawn into discussions about laying down a marker for the season ahead, preferring to focus on the short term rather than long term implications.

“It’s too early to be talking about statement wins," said Higgins. "It’s a big win. We’ve gone away to St Pat’s, away to Shamrock Rovers, and home to Cork and we’ve taken seven points. It’s a great start but that’s all it is.

"It’s a brilliant win, a really really brilliant win. They’re the champions three times in a row for a reason, you’re going to come under sustained periods of pressure. I felt by and large we dealt with it really well and we looked a threat going the other way. I think it’s a sublime goal that won it."

That decisive strike came from Jamie McGonigle nine minutes into the second half. Higgins conceded that his Derry squad needed to regroup at the interval and made tactical switches to shore up central areas.

“We asked for a wee bit more courage at half time. I felt we gave up possession too easily in the first half which is not like us. And we definitely played with more courage and more belief," he said.

"We made a slight tactical change to get hold of the game, more control, get more bodies in central areas, where they can hurt you. We’ve done it before and the players know what to do when we make that change.



"We're back in Dublin on Monday (v UCD at Belfield) and it's a big game for us. There's no point coming here and winning if we don't back it up."