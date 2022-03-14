It’s third time unlucky for Damien Duff as Bohs snatch draw

After three attempts, Damien Duff is still awaiting his first win in a Dublin derby but his Shelbourne side are getting closer as the Reds were denied a morale-boosting success at Dalymount Park by a late goal from Bohemians defender Grant Horton.

Bohs and Shels are still finding their feet, and have yet to convince, in the 2022 season as scoring goals, or even creating them, proves to be a struggle while for the second time in three games, Bohs finished with ten men.

Shels sub Seán Boyd thought he had won this game for Duff’s outfit when he came off the bench and scored, with his first touch, after 75 minutes of very ordinary football from the two teams, only for defender Horton to pop up three minutes from time and head in the equaliser.

A healthy attendance, the natural edge from a local derby and even the added twist of sibling rivalry, with John Ross Wilson and Tyreke Wilson on opposing sides, could not coax more quality from the game, a draw a fair result for two sides struggling to shake off mid-table status.

Shels had failed to score in their previous two Dublin derbies this season so the aim here was, clearly, to improve on that record, and Duff’s side looked sharp from early on. A forceful opening spell from the Reds saw Bohs struggle to get out of their own half for the first few minutes, but the Gypsies gradually took control and finished the half stronger while also being frustrated at the lack of clear-cut chances.

A full 32 minutes had passed before there was an opportunity of note, a Jordan Flores ball into the box which was met by Promise Omochere but his shot was weak, and two minutes later Shels ’keeper Lewis Webb saved from Ciarán Kelly.

Their ball retention improved as the game wore on, Bohs putting pressure on Shels in the last few minutes of the first half without making it count and the second half was more of the same.

Duff protested over a decision to only award a free kick to Shane Farrell when the player claimed the foul on him was inside the box, but the Shels boss was overjoyed when Boyd fired them in front on 75 minutes, seconds after his arrival onto the field. Bohs, down a man after a second booking for Rory Feely in the aftermath of Boyd’s goal, appeared to be on their way to a second successive loss but Horton managed to get his head to Jordan Flores’ corner for an equalising goal.

BOHS – Talbot; Feely, Kelly, Horton, Wilson; Devoy (Cassidy 86), Doherty (Burt 67); Coote, Flores, Twardek (Mallon 67); Omochere.

SHELS – Webb; O’Driscoll, Byrne, Ledwidge; Kane, McManus, Dervin, Thomas, Wilson; Farrell (McEneff 82); Carr (Boyd 75).

REF – R Harvey.