‘It's not being set up to fail’ - LOI director Mark Scanlon defends changes to streaming service

SSE Airtricity League director Mark Scanlon has said that removing a season ticket pass from the League of Ireland TV streaming service was a necessary step to try and make the package commercially viable.

Scanlon and the FAI have come under fire for charging viewers €7 per game for Premier Division matches and €5 per First Division match without any option to buy a bundled package for the entire campaign - a change in policy from last year. Overseas viewers are particularly aggrieved by this change of policy

Speaking on the LOI Central podcast, Scanlon said that the season ticket pass would have been retained if enough people had bought them in 2021, and stressed that clubs were in favour of the move.

He suggested that figures had been encouraging for the opening three rounds of fixtures without offering specifics and claimed that retaining a season ticket for LOITV would have negatively impacted on season ticket sales for supporters attending matches.

"If there was 20, 30, 40,000 people buying season passes, season passes would have remained but they didn't so in order for this to be commercially viable, and to continue with a product that people want, we can't keep every single individual person happy," said Scanlon.

"The thinking behind it was in consultation with the clubs and the clubs fundamentally didn't want the season pass to be in place because they were worried about their attendances...clubs will have various different opinions but as a collective it's the decision that was made.

"I don't think we would have seen quite the level of season ticket purchases that we had this year within clubs if we had a season pass on LOITV.

"We're three gamedays into the new season, we can have a look at how the single pay per game model works and what we've seen from the first three games is really strong numbers. Crowds at games have been great, we've had sold out games and sold out away sections and the streaming numbers have been good."

Scanlon conceded that the issue of piracy is a complication, with single games available on illegal IPTV services, but he shrugged off any suggestion that poor numbers for the LOITV service this year would be used as a justification for stopping it.

He said a review of the change of strategy would take place midway through the season and at the end of the year.

"Let us work through the next couple of months, see what the viewing figures are like, let us spot the trends of what happen and then we'll review it - alongside the clubs - (and see) what do the clubs want to do then at that point as we get into mid season and towards next year? We'll look at pricing structures.

"We want this to be a commercially viable product so we can keep it here for people in the future. This product has been set up in such a way that it will be here for the future. It's not being set up to fail. If it was set up to fail, the very easy option was not to do it."

"To set up everything we do, there's a significant cost," continued Scanlon, with a reference to how the FAI have now taken the operations in house, including the establishment of a highlights programme.

"For us to be able to put that out there, we want it to be there every week and we want to make sure this (service) can help us grow and develop the brand. People are looking for us again to give away the product for free or at a discounted price."

Scanlon said the FAI were looking to speak to other broadcasters beyond RTE who will be showing 15 league games and 3 FAI Cup matches this year. He confirmed the summer had the potential to be 'challenging' again with the prospect of another long absence of domestic football from national TV screens.

"It is difficult to get the airtime we require," said Scanlon, who was asked directly about discussions with Sky, Premier Sports or other channels. "We do need to look outside the box and we are having conversations with other broadcasters and will continue to do so.

"The broadcast mix is more than just live TV, it's TV, radio, it's streaming services, it's a full broadcast mix that we want to get the right balance of.

"We constantly speak to all broadcasters in the market. We're not sitting in Abbotstown saying everything is ok and we're happy with the coverage that we get."

Scanlon said that the FAI remain confident that a new third tier can be introduced for 2023 as per their strategic plan, but acknowledged it may be in the later part of the year if amateur clubs operating a winter season decide to come on board.

Faced with questions about whether Leinster Senior League, Munster Senior League or other top amateur clubs have been consulted on whether they would be interested, Scanlon indicated more talks were planned. The addition of more university teams and the inclusion of B teams is also on the table.

"It's all up for discussion between the amateur structure, the college structure, the B team structure," he said. "We'll thrash out our thoughts and ideas over the next few months. We don't want it to meander on. We want to make sure we have something concrete there."